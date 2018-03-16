City planners to discuss Plum Canyon annexation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By and large, most Plum Canyon residents, when asked, didn’t respond to the city’s request to see if they wanted to be annexed. However, the ones who did overwhelming favored the move.

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the annexation of Plum Canyon, Skyline Ranch and North Sand Canyon during their Tuesday meeting.

The annexation would add roughly 3,117 acres of land currently located in Los Angeles County, known as the Plum Canyon Annexation Area, according to supporting documents in Tuesday’s agenda.

Members of the area were surveyed to determine the general interest in being annexed. Of the approximate 2,138 property owners 14 percent responded to the survey. Seventy-seven percent, or about 230 owners, supported the annexation; while 11 percent did not support it; and 12 percent needed more information, according to the supporting document.

The largest section of the annexation is the Skyline Ranch area. This area has already been approved to be developed in 2010 by the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission. Planned development of the area includes 1,220 single family lots, 25 open space lots, 10 park lots and more. Grading for the project has already started though construction has not.

If approved by the Planning Commission the resolution will be passed to City Council.

City staff recommends the approval of the resolution from both the commission and the council.