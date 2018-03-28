COC Nursing Program receives 6-year accreditation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The College of the Canyons Nursing Program received notification of initial accreditation for six years from the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN-CNEA) on March 9, making it the first program accredited by NLN-CNEA in California.

NLN-CNEA awards accreditation to nursing programs offering the associate, bachelor’s and doctoral degrees, which makes the distinction all the more impressive.

“The affirmation of accreditation by NLN-CNEA demonstrates the college’s commitment to excellence in nursing education,” said Micah Young, interim dean of the School of Mathematics, Sciences and Health Professions. “Our nursing program has a strong history of producing highly competent and well-prepared entry-level registered nurses that are trusted and highly regarded by local employers. This affirmation of accreditation reassures our community that this tradition will continue.”

The decision to seek NLN-CNEA accreditation began with the nursing program’s faculty, who gained support of the college’s administration through their demonstrated commitment and effort to obtaining recognition of accreditation by NLN-CNEA. The nursing program had previously been accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) since 1996.

“The college’s nursing program has always been ahead of the curve,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “It comes as no surprise that the program is the first in the state to garner NLN-CNEA accreditation. We are very excited for our current and future nursing students, who will benefit from the program’s high-quality training.”

When the COC nursing program first gained national accreditation in 1996, ACEN was the only national accreditation agency for nursing. Unlike ACEN, NLN-CNEA is not a Title IV gatekeeper, which limits the total number of units that a nursing program can offer.

“We sought NLN-CNEA accreditation because of the emphasis on continual quality improvement processes and accountability in the areas of program mission and philosophy, faculty, curriculum, student support, resources, and program outcomes,” said Mary Corbett MSN RN, director of the college’s nursing program. “The successful completion of this accreditation process serves as recognition of the theoretical and clinical instructional excellence and student-centered culture that our full-time and part-time faculty, administrators, and staff work to uphold daily.”

The imposed limitation on the total number of units nursing programs can offer often limits faculty from altering the curriculum in a manner that best prepares nursing students for their ever-increasing professional responsibilities.

The program’s change to a new accreditation agency will not change the nursing program’s curriculum and will positively impact students currently completing the Associate Degree Nursing Program by allowing them greater flexibility in choice of baccalaureate nursing transfer programs.

“Our commitment is to support our students to become registered nurses who can collaboratively meet the complex needs of their patients with the professionalism that has set COC Nursing apart for many years,” said Corbett. “I cannot be more pleased to see the hard work of many recognized for quality and excellence on the national level.”