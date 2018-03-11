0 SHARES Share Tweet

For anyone who ever wanted to sit one-on-one with a deputy and talk about issues or ask questions, Monday is the next opportunity.

Coffee with a Cop takes place tomorrow morning from 7-9 a.m. at the Starbucks on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Citizens can chat with two deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It’s very important that our deputies develop strong communication with the residents,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Lewis. “We believe that this type of open dialogue plays a critical role in establishing a true partnership between the community and personnel.”

“Coffee with a Cop” will be held at the Starbucks at 26480 Bouquet Canyon Road.

