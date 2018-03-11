“Coffee with a Cop”

By Georgia Rios

Last update: 1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Deputies meet with valley residents at Starbucks on Golden Valley for Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

For anyone who ever wanted to sit one-on-one with a deputy and talk about issues or ask questions, Monday is the next opportunity.

Coffee with a Cop takes place tomorrow morning from 7-9 a.m. at the Starbucks on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Citizens can chat with two deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It’s very important that our deputies develop strong communication with the residents,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Lewis. “We believe that this type of open dialogue plays a critical role in establishing a true partnership between the community and personnel.”

“Coffee with a Cop” will be held at the Starbucks at 26480 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

About the author

View All Posts
Georgia Rios

Georgia Rios

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Deputies meet with valley residents at Starbucks on Golden Valley for Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

“Coffee with a Cop”

1 min ago
Add Comment
Georgia Rios

For anyone who ever wanted to sit one-on-one with a deputy and talk about issues or ask questions, Monday is the next opportunity.

Coffee with a Cop takes place tomorrow morning from 7-9 a.m. at the Starbucks on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Citizens can chat with two deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It’s very important that our deputies develop strong communication with the residents,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Lewis. “We believe that this type of open dialogue plays a critical role in establishing a true partnership between the community and personnel.”

“Coffee with a Cop” will be held at the Starbucks at 26480 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

About the author

View All Posts
Georgia Rios

Georgia Rios

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
11
Sun
10:00 am Santa Clarita Comic & Toy Expo @ College of the Canyons EPEK Building
Santa Clarita Comic & Toy Expo @ College of the Canyons EPEK Building
Mar 11 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Expo is a one day family friendly event held at the College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus. A variety of exhibitors will be on hand selling comics, toys, and[...]
1:00 pm Teach a Child Fundraiser @ Gerard Cosmetics Parking Lot
Teach a Child Fundraiser @ Gerard Cosmetics Parking Lot
Mar 11 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Teach a Child Fundraiser @ Gerard Cosmetics Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
  Teach A Child about how they can make a difference and have fun learning at the same time… Fundraiser to buy 400 children their first pair of shoes from The Shoe that Grows. Please[...]
Mar
12
Mon
7:00 am Coffee with a Cop @ Starbucks
Coffee with a Cop @ Starbucks
Mar 12 @ 7:00 am – 9:00 am
Have you ever wanted to ask a deputy a question, but didn’t know how to go about doing it? Valencia and Saugus Crime Prevention deputies Brian Heischuber and Chris Craft, will be availabe to answer questions[...]
7:30 pm Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Mar 12 @ 7:30 pm
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus @ The MAIN | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Daniel Kraus, co-author with Guillermo del Toro of the novel “The Shape of Water,” will be speaking at a free author event called “Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus,” hosted by the Santa Clarita Public[...]
Mar
13
Tue
10:30 am CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
Mar 13 @ 10:30 am
CalRTA SPRING LUNCHEON   CalRTA (California Retired Teachers Association) will hold its Spring meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at IHOP @ I-5 (24737 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch) at 10:30 a.m. Cost of the[...]