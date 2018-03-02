College of the Canyons awarded over $600,000 to train local businesses

California’s Employment Training Panel has awarded the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute $647,584 to provide local companies with customized training programs.

Certifications, new skills and opportunities for growth for their workforce will be included with the training programs according to a press release from College of the Canyons.

The award is the 14th contract of its kind to be awarded to COC, which brings the total ETP funding to $6,061,819 since 1996.

“This award will allow us to offer training to even more local business in SCV than in previous years and at a fraction of the cost,” said John Milburn, ETI Executive Director. “This is a huge win for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding region.”

The award from ETP has grown more than 160 percent under Milburn’s leadership in the last six years.

“This ETP award helps offset training costs for employers,” said Milburn. “By using ETP funds, the savings to employers can be as much as 75 percent.”

ETP’s program was created in 1982 to ensure that California businesses will have the skilled workers they need to remain competitive.

Industries most vital to California’s economic growth are recovery are prioritized by ETP, including manufacturing, construction, green/clean technology, biotech, information technology services and transportation logistics, according to the press release.

For more information about ETP funding and the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons, visit the ETI website.

The above information was obtained by The Signal Via a new release from the College of the Canyons Public Information Office.