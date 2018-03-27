Convicted Newhall restaurant owner sentenced to 90 days in jail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Newhall restaurateur found guilty Friday of two counts of simple battery and two counts of sexual battery on a former employee was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in county jail.

Sam Albert Gardian, 48, co-owner of the Southern Smoke BBQ & Brewhouse in Newhall, was also sentenced to participate in anger management counselling and ordered to stay away from the victim in the case, former employee Jessica Castillo, a clerk for Courtroom No. 3 at the Santa Clarita Courthouse said.

“Given the charge it’s an appropriate sentencing,” Gardian’s attorney David Diamond told The Signal after Tuesday’s court hearing.

“But, given the facts of the case, I don’t believe any incarceration time is warranted,” he said.

About 45 people showed up at court for the sentencing, Diamond said, to show support for his client.

Before sentencing was made, a victim impact statement written by Castillo was read in court.

Late Friday afternoon, a jury issued their verdict of guilty, having found him responsible for the four incidents of battery against Castillo.

Gardian, who was out on bail during his week-long trial, was taken into custody Friday after the jury delivered its verdict. Court records show he was placed in custody at the Sheriff’s Station, a short walk across the courtyard of the Santa Clarita Courthouse.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt