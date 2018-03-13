D.A.’s office investigating man accused of sending women photos of his penis

By Jim Holt

Last update: 2 mins ago

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing a case submitted to them by local sheriff’s detectives about a man who has allegedly been texting women photographs of his penis.

In January, at least a half-dozen women voiced their anger and frustration over a man who they accused of repeatedly sending them text images of his penis.

A Facebook page created around a hashtag with the word ‘stop,’ and the culprit’s name — which The Signal has chosen not to publish pending a criminal investigation — elicited the support of dozens of women.

Four days after their efforts were made public, detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station promised to investigate their claims, the culmination of which has landed on the DA’s desk.

“The case is now under review,” DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago told The Signal on  Tuesday, explaining. “It means law enforcement has presented a case to our office and our office is reviewing the facts to determine whether any charges will be filed.”

Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the Detective Section at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, urged anyone who feels they’ve been harassed by someone texting them unwanted sexual images, to come forward and report the crime.

“We got more calls than normal,” he said mid-January, referring to women responding to a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page for women to come forward.

At least one formal report was filed and many complaints about the alleged offender were made to the detective section.

A Sheriff’s Station official confirmed for The Signal that two misdemeanor charges were filed with respect to the complaints received. On Tuesday, a case was presented to the DA for review.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

D.A.’s office investigating man accused of sending women photos of his penis

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing a case submitted to them by local sheriff’s detectives about a man who has allegedly been texting women photographs of his penis.

In January, at least a half-dozen women voiced their anger and frustration over a man who they accused of repeatedly sending them text images of his penis.

A Facebook page created around a hashtag with the word ‘stop,’ and the culprit’s name — which The Signal has chosen not to publish pending a criminal investigation — elicited the support of dozens of women.

Four days after their efforts were made public, detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station promised to investigate their claims, the culmination of which has landed on the DA’s desk.

“The case is now under review,” DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago told The Signal on  Tuesday, explaining. “It means law enforcement has presented a case to our office and our office is reviewing the facts to determine whether any charges will be filed.”

Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the Detective Section at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, urged anyone who feels they’ve been harassed by someone texting them unwanted sexual images, to come forward and report the crime.

“We got more calls than normal,” he said mid-January, referring to women responding to a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page for women to come forward.

At least one formal report was filed and many complaints about the alleged offender were made to the detective section.

A Sheriff’s Station official confirmed for The Signal that two misdemeanor charges were filed with respect to the complaints received. On Tuesday, a case was presented to the DA for review.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
13
Tue
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 13 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]