Daylight Saving Time starts again Sunday

Be prepared to lose that precious hour of sleep on Sunday as the clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time will happen this Sunday at 2 a.m., when clocks will jump an hour ahead.

In America, this will be the 100th anniversary of the day, which was adopted two years after Germany and Austria-Hungary became the first countries to officially recognize the practice, according to Timeanddate.com.

DST was conceived New Zealand scientist George Vernon Hudson and British builder William Willett. Hudson presented a paper in 1895 to the Wellington Philosophical Society, proposing a two hour shift forward in October and two hour shift backwards in March.

America adopted what was then called “Fast Time” in 1918, proposed by Pittsburgh industrialist Robert Garland who had come across DST in the United Kingdom. Today we set the clocks an hour back in November and an hour forward in March.