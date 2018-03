0 SHARES Share Tweet

Next month, the Santa Clarita Valley Business Group will be hosting their annual Blood Drive.

Someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States, but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year, according to the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will be supported by the Reape-Rickett Law Firm and take place on April 6 at the Tournament Players Club (TPC) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to sign up for the drive, click here.