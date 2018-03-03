Fatal crash on 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard under investigation (VIDEO)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHP and fire officials are on scene at a fatal collision on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near the Calgrove Boulevard offramp.

The crash took place not far from the 5 Freeway-Highway 14 interchange.

One person was declared dead at the scene, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were four others treated for injuries on scene. Those patients were transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Two of the injured patients were in critical condition; two others had minor injuries, according to Sims.

Preliminary reports indicate the initial crash started when one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that, in turn, lost control, hit the center divider wall where it came to a rest, according to CHP officials. However, CHP officers are still on scene investigating the crash.

Fire officials did not have any information available regarding the age or identity of the victims in the crash at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.