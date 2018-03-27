Foothill League boys tennis roundup: Valencia gets victory at Saugus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Valencia boys tennis traveled to Saugus on Tuesday, coming out victorious with a 17-1 victory over the Cents.

The Vikings showed their offensive prowess for most of the day, but Valencia’s first singles match went down to the wired.

Saugus’ Erin Pang was enthralled in a battle with Valencia’s Batis Golestany. In the end, it was Pang who came out victorious, winning the match’s tiebreaker.

“Erin played really well,” said Valencia coach Jennifer Azevedo about Pang. “It’s got to be tough coming into every match knowing that everyone is watching you.”

Golestany and the Vikings clamped down the rest of the competition, sweeping the other matches.

Among the winners were Vikes No. 2 singles player Eduardo Cedeno , who beat Jeffery Astorga 6-2, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles partners Sam Kim and Brent Lim ended the day beating Cents Matthew Schwartz and Lawrence Lam by a score of 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

West Ranch 17, Hart 1

West Ranch beat Hart on Tuesday, 17-1, to improve to 3-0 in Foothill League Play.

Davey Woodland, Parker McBride, Hayden Rand and Chad Tarr all won their singles matches against their Hart counterparts.

The Indians were able to steal the lone set against the Wildcats during the No. 1 doubles set.

Golden Valley 11, Canyon 7

Golden Valley defeated Canyon Tuesday in a tight one, 11-7.

Grizzlies No.1 singles-player Dylan Yu swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

Joining Yu with a sweep were doubles-partners Javier Gonzalez and Chris Guerra with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

“Dylan, Javi and Chris all played consistent. They played steady tennis and refused to lose today, said Golden Valley head coach Josh Stimac.