Foothill League boys tennis roundup: Valencia gets victory at Saugus

By Signal Staff

Last update: 3 mins ago

By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Valencia boys tennis traveled to Saugus on Tuesday, coming out victorious with a 17-1 victory over the Cents.

The Vikings showed their offensive prowess for most of the day, but Valencia’s first singles match went down to the wired.

Saugus’ Erin Pang was enthralled in a battle with Valencia’s Batis Golestany. In the end, it was Pang who came out victorious, winning the match’s tiebreaker.

“Erin played really well,” said Valencia coach Jennifer Azevedo about Pang. “It’s got to be tough coming into every match knowing that everyone is watching you.”

Golestany and the Vikings clamped down the rest of the competition, sweeping the other matches.

Among the winners were Vikes No. 2 singles player Eduardo Cedeno , who beat Jeffery Astorga 6-2, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles partners Sam Kim and Brent Lim ended the day beating Cents Matthew Schwartz and Lawrence Lam by a score of 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

 

West Ranch 17, Hart 1

West Ranch beat Hart on Tuesday, 17-1, to improve to 3-0 in Foothill League Play.

Davey Woodland, Parker McBride, Hayden Rand and Chad Tarr all won their singles matches against their Hart counterparts.

The Indians were able to steal the lone set against the Wildcats during the No. 1 doubles set.

 

Golden Valley 11, Canyon 7

Golden Valley defeated Canyon Tuesday in a tight one, 11-7.

Grizzlies No.1 singles-player Dylan Yu swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

Joining Yu with a sweep were doubles-partners Javier Gonzalez and Chris Guerra with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

“Dylan, Javi and Chris all played consistent. They played steady tennis and refused to lose today, said Golden Valley head coach Josh Stimac.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Foothill League boys tennis roundup: Valencia gets victory at Saugus

3 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Valencia boys tennis traveled to Saugus on Tuesday, coming out victorious with a 17-1 victory over the Cents.

The Vikings showed their offensive prowess for most of the day, but Valencia’s first singles match went down to the wired.

Saugus’ Erin Pang was enthralled in a battle with Valencia’s Batis Golestany. In the end, it was Pang who came out victorious, winning the match’s tiebreaker.

“Erin played really well,” said Valencia coach Jennifer Azevedo about Pang. “It’s got to be tough coming into every match knowing that everyone is watching you.”

Golestany and the Vikings clamped down the rest of the competition, sweeping the other matches.

Among the winners were Vikes No. 2 singles player Eduardo Cedeno , who beat Jeffery Astorga 6-2, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles partners Sam Kim and Brent Lim ended the day beating Cents Matthew Schwartz and Lawrence Lam by a score of 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

 

West Ranch 17, Hart 1

West Ranch beat Hart on Tuesday, 17-1, to improve to 3-0 in Foothill League Play.

Davey Woodland, Parker McBride, Hayden Rand and Chad Tarr all won their singles matches against their Hart counterparts.

The Indians were able to steal the lone set against the Wildcats during the No. 1 doubles set.

 

Golden Valley 11, Canyon 7

Golden Valley defeated Canyon Tuesday in a tight one, 11-7.

Grizzlies No.1 singles-player Dylan Yu swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

Joining Yu with a sweep were doubles-partners Javier Gonzalez and Chris Guerra with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

“Dylan, Javi and Chris all played consistent. They played steady tennis and refused to lose today, said Golden Valley head coach Josh Stimac.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]