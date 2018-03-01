Former LASD recruit from SCV arrested for theft, embezzlement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit who lives in the SCV was arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of theft, embezzlement and arson, for allegedly having stolen more than $100,000 from an ATM in Newhall.

Julio Cesar Jimenez, 35, of Santa Clarita, was described in an LASD news release as a newly hired recruit, was arrested on Feb. 15. He is no longer employed by the LASD, per officials.

The arrest was made in connection with an incident of theft from an automated teller machine, which occurred in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, and an incident of arson on Friday, December 1, 2017, Sgt. Darren Harris, who heads the LASD’s Information Bureau.

Jimenez was booked at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station on felony charges of arson, grand theft, and embezzlement.

He posted bond that same day and was released pending a future court appearance.

Jimenez was hired Dec. 14, 2017, and was employed as a cadet for less than two months when his alleged involvement in the incidents were discovered.

He started the Deputy Sheriff Training Academy on Dec.18, 2017.

He was in the initial phase of the 22-week academy when the discovery of his potential involvement in the crimes surfaced.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducts an extensive background investigation on all applicants before they are hired for the position of Deputy Sheriff Trainee.

Very few of the total applicants, less than 5 percent, successfully complete the extensive process and are selected to enter the training academy.

Based on the timeline, it appears the crimes allegedly committed by Jimenez occurred between the time his background investigation concluded and his date of employment with the Department.

These allegations conflict with the highest ethical and professional standards required for employment with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

