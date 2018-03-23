Former rep for local GOP politicians dies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Linda Lambourne, a political aide to two republican representatives in the Santa Clarita Valley died Friday after battling ALS for nearly three years.

Lambourne served as a political aid to both Congressman Howard “Buck” McKeon and current state Sen. Scott Wilk.

“She was a brilliant, smart, talented, extremely strong and courageous lady, and I say lady with a capital L,” said Kathy Kellar, a friend and neighbor to Lambourne. “She was my hero, she never complained (about her disease) — it’s amazing to me.”

Lambourne was diagnosed with ALS nearly three years ago. Her friends say that the disease never destroyed her spirit however.

“Such a brilliant woman. She knew everything that was going on in Santa Clarita and outside of it.” friend Susanne Sterndahl said.

“From the day she told me over coffee, she said, ‘Oh well what can you do?’” Sterndahl explained.

Another friend praised Lambourne’s wit and tenacity.

“She wasn’t afraid to go out and meet people, she was just so smart and tuned in,” Betty Arenson explained about her close friend. “Linda was a very tenacious — once she sunk her teeth into something she wouldn’t let go until it was done.”

Lambourne is survived by her husband, Steve; her two daughters, Lindsey and Angie; and her five grandchildren.