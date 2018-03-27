Hart Board to appoint Castaic High School principal

By Christina Cox

An artist rendering of Castaic High School sits at the entrance of the informational meeting to discuss the progress at Castaic Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board is expected to appoint a principal to lead the district’s newest high school, Castaic High School, during its meeting Wednesday.

“They went through three interview processes to whittle down the numbers,” Governing Board President Steven Sturgeon said. “We had candidates from both inside and outside the district.”

As the head of the Hart district’s seventh comprehensive high school, the new principal will work with the district’s Governing Board and Superintendent’s Cabinet to form the high school’s programs, choose the school colors and mascot, determine the bell schedule and complete other tasks to get the high school off the ground.

“In this case, opening up a new school is a challenge in a variety of ways. Rather than taking on the principal-ship of an existing campus, everything is new to the campus and new to the families,” Sturgeon said. “We’re looking forward to getting someone who has a vision for Castaic High School that will complement not only the community, but enhance the offerings we have in the district overall.”

Tour attendees stand inside the STEM building at the future Castaic High School site during a field tour on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

In fall 2019, the district is expected to open the Castaic High School campus, which sits at the west end of Sloan Canyon Road where it meets Romero Canyon Road, to its first freshmen class.

The 200-acre site will house 58 acres of campus facilities and infrastructure that include a Performing Arts Center, a STEM building, Career Technical Education (CTE) classrooms and athletic facilities like a football field, track, soccer field, baseball field and softball field.

The high school will also have a focus on career readiness programs and concurrent enrollment programs where students take both college and high school classes.

