Hart’s Taylor Moorehead voted All-Foothill League Girls Soccer POY

At first chance, not much has changed around the Foothill League girls soccer scene over the last two seasons.

For the second straight year, Hart won the league crown in rather decisive fashion.

And for the second straight year, a Hart player named Taylor was named the Foothill League Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Last year’s award went to Taylor Scott, who’s now playing at Cal Poly Pomona.

This year, it was went to Indians senior Taylor Moorehead, a San Diego State signee who served as one of the team’s most potent offensive threats. She had 10 goals and nine assists on the year, with six of the goals and four of the assists coming in league play.

Hart completed its fifth consecutive season without a loss in Foothill League play and lost to Corona Santiago in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 tournament.

“(Moorehead) has been a great part of our varsity program for all four of her years her,” said Hart coach Guilherme Mitrovitch. “She was great weapon. A lot of our offense would go with her, whether it was precise passing, finishing herself, beating people one-one-one, beating people to her left, beating people to her right — very complete player.”

Along with the honor for Moorehead, who mostly played attacking midfielder this season, Hart matched Canyon with the most players on the All-Foothill League first team with three.

Hart junior forward Izabel Reyes, senior defender Rachel Melvin and senior midfielder Charlize Martinez all earned first-team honors.

Canyon seniors Claudia McKail and Jennifer Patino, along with sophomore goalkeeper Aubrey McKessy, teamed up to lead Canyon to its deepest playoff run in program history — losing in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals.

McKail, who’s signed to play at Mercy College in New York, led the Cowboys with 13 regular-season goals. She also scored both goals in the team’s 2-1 win over Marymount on Feb. 20 to earn a trip to the quarterfinals. McKessy averaged 5.4 saves per game in the regular season.

Valencia and Saugus each had two players on the first team. Seniors Gina D’Onofrio and Kristen McIlrath were named to the first team for the Cents, with seniors Catelyn Edwards and Autumn Moore making it for the Vikings.

Valencia lost in the second round of the Division 2 tournament to Sunny Hills after finishing third in the Foothill League. Saugus was unable to earn an at-large berth into the Division 3 tournament.

West Ranch, which finished fourth in the league, was represented by Emilie Cisneros on the first team and Golden Valley, which finished fifth, was represented by junior Emily Perez. Both teams missed out on the postseason.

Here’s a look at the entire All-Foothill League Girls Soccer Team:

Player of the Year: Taylor Moorehead

First Team

Claudia McKail Sr. Canyon

Aubrey McKessy So. Canyon

Jennifer Patino Sr. Canyon

Emily Perez Jr. Golden Valley

Charlize Martinez Sr. Hart

Rachel Melvin Sr. Hart

Izabel Reyes Jr. Hart

Kristen McIlrath Sr. Saugus

Catelyn Edwards Sr. Valencia

Autumn Moore Sr. Valencia

Emilie Cisneros Sr. West Ranch

Second Team

Shelby Cooper Jr. Canyon

Cynthia Valdez So. Canyon

Mariah Garcia Fr. Golden Valley

Isabella Estrada So. Golden Valley

Isabella Penaranda Sr. Hart

Kaycie Priske Jr. Hart

Shaina Berdin So. Saugus

Breeana San Lucas So. Saugus

Gracell Magnaye Sr. Valencia

Alexa Trujillo Sr. Valencia

Kennedy Desser Fr. West Ranch

Rachel Watler Fr. West Ranch

Honorable Mention

Madison Jackson Canyon Sr.

Kayla DeLaMerced Golden Valley Fr.

Elizabeth MacArthur Hart Jr.

Kayla Medof Saugus Jr.

Kimberly Anderson Valencia Sr.

Danielle Lium West Ranch Sr.