Hart’s Taylor Moorehead voted All-Foothill League Girls Soccer POY

At first chance, not much has changed around the Foothill League girls soccer scene over the last two seasons.
For the second straight year, Hart won the league crown in rather decisive fashion.
And for the second straight year, a Hart player named Taylor was named the Foothill League Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Last year’s award went to Taylor Scott, who’s now playing at Cal Poly Pomona.
This year, it was went to Indians senior Taylor Moorehead, a San Diego State signee who served as one of the team’s most potent offensive threats. She had 10 goals and nine assists on the year, with six of the goals and four of the assists coming in league play.
Hart completed its fifth consecutive season without a loss in Foothill League play and lost to Corona Santiago in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 tournament.
“(Moorehead) has been a great part of our varsity program for all four of her years her,” said Hart coach Guilherme Mitrovitch. “She was great weapon. A lot of our offense would go with her, whether it was precise passing, finishing herself, beating people one-one-one, beating people to her left, beating people to her right — very complete player.”
Along with the honor for Moorehead, who mostly played attacking midfielder this season, Hart matched Canyon with the most players on the All-Foothill League first team with three.
Hart junior forward Izabel Reyes, senior defender Rachel Melvin and senior midfielder Charlize Martinez all earned first-team honors.
Canyon seniors Claudia McKail and Jennifer Patino, along with sophomore goalkeeper Aubrey McKessy, teamed up to lead Canyon to its deepest playoff run in program history — losing in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals.
McKail, who’s signed to play at Mercy College in New York, led the Cowboys with 13 regular-season goals. She also scored both goals in the team’s 2-1 win over Marymount on Feb. 20 to earn a trip to the quarterfinals. McKessy averaged 5.4 saves per game in the regular season.
Valencia and Saugus each had two players on the first team. Seniors Gina D’Onofrio and Kristen McIlrath were named to the first team for the Cents, with seniors Catelyn Edwards and Autumn Moore making it for the Vikings.
Valencia lost in the second round of the Division 2 tournament to Sunny Hills after finishing third in the Foothill League. Saugus was unable to earn an at-large berth into the Division 3 tournament.
West Ranch, which finished fourth in the league, was represented by Emilie Cisneros on the first team and Golden Valley, which finished fifth, was represented by junior Emily Perez. Both teams missed out on the postseason.
Here’s a look at the entire All-Foothill League Girls Soccer Team:
Player of the Year: Taylor Moorehead
First Team
Claudia McKail Sr. Canyon
Aubrey McKessy So. Canyon
Jennifer Patino Sr. Canyon
Emily Perez Jr. Golden Valley
Charlize Martinez Sr. Hart
Rachel Melvin Sr. Hart
Izabel Reyes Jr. Hart
Kristen McIlrath Sr. Saugus
Catelyn Edwards Sr. Valencia
Autumn Moore Sr. Valencia
Emilie Cisneros Sr. West Ranch
Second Team
Shelby Cooper Jr. Canyon
Cynthia Valdez So. Canyon
Mariah Garcia Fr. Golden Valley
Isabella Estrada So. Golden Valley
Isabella Penaranda Sr. Hart
Kaycie Priske Jr. Hart
Shaina Berdin So. Saugus
Breeana San Lucas So. Saugus
Gracell Magnaye Sr. Valencia
Alexa Trujillo Sr. Valencia
Kennedy Desser Fr. West Ranch
Rachel Watler Fr. West Ranch
Honorable Mention
Madison Jackson Canyon Sr.
Kayla DeLaMerced Golden Valley Fr.
Elizabeth MacArthur Hart Jr.
Kayla Medof Saugus Jr.
Kimberly Anderson Valencia Sr.
Danielle Lium West Ranch Sr.