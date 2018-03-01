Hart’s Taylor Moorehead voted All-Foothill League Girls Soccer POY

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 3 hours ago

Hart’s Taylor Moorehead (9) passes the ball down field as Saugus’s Brooke Chambers (9) follows close behind on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

At first chance, not much has changed around the Foothill League girls soccer scene over the last two seasons.

For the second straight year, Hart won the league crown in rather decisive fashion.

And for the second straight year, a Hart player named Taylor was named the Foothill League Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Last year’s award went to Taylor Scott, who’s now playing at Cal Poly Pomona.

This year, it was went to Indians senior Taylor Moorehead, a San Diego State signee who served as one of the team’s most potent offensive threats. She had 10 goals and nine assists on the year, with six of the goals and four of the assists coming in league play.

Hart completed its fifth consecutive season without a loss in Foothill League play and lost to Corona Santiago in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 tournament.

“(Moorehead) has been a great part of our varsity program for all four of her years her,” said Hart coach Guilherme Mitrovitch.  “She was great weapon. A lot of our offense would go with her, whether it was precise passing, finishing herself, beating people one-one-one, beating people to her left, beating people to her right — very complete player.”

Along with the honor for Moorehead, who mostly played attacking midfielder this season, Hart matched Canyon with the most players on the All-Foothill League first team with three.

Hart junior forward Izabel Reyes, senior defender Rachel Melvin and senior midfielder Charlize Martinez all earned first-team honors.

Canyon seniors Claudia McKail and Jennifer Patino, along with sophomore goalkeeper Aubrey McKessy, teamed up to lead Canyon to its deepest playoff run in program history — losing in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals.

McKail, who’s signed to play at Mercy College in New York, led the Cowboys with 13 regular-season goals. She also scored both goals in the team’s 2-1 win over Marymount on Feb. 20 to earn a trip to the quarterfinals. McKessy averaged 5.4 saves per game in the regular season.

Valencia and Saugus each had two players on the first team.  Seniors Gina D’Onofrio and Kristen McIlrath were named to the first team for the Cents, with seniors Catelyn Edwards and Autumn Moore making it for the Vikings.

Valencia lost in the second round of the Division 2 tournament to Sunny Hills after finishing third in the Foothill League. Saugus was unable to earn an at-large berth into the Division 3 tournament.

West Ranch, which finished fourth in the league, was represented by Emilie Cisneros on the first team and Golden Valley, which finished fifth, was represented by junior Emily Perez. Both teams missed out on the postseason.

Here’s a look at the entire All-Foothill League Girls Soccer Team:

 

Player of the Year: Taylor Moorehead

First Team

Claudia McKail                   Sr.         Canyon

Aubrey McKessy                So.          Canyon             

Jennifer Patino                  Sr.         Canyon                          

Emily Perez                         Jr.         Golden Valley            

Charlize Martinez             Sr.         Hart                                        

Rachel Melvin                    Sr.          Hart                                      

Izabel Reyes                        Jr.            Hart                                      

Kristen McIlrath               Sr.       Saugus                      

Catelyn Edwards               Sr.       Valencia  

Autumn Moore                 Sr.       Valencia                     

Emilie Cisneros                Sr.    West Ranch

 

Second Team

Shelby Cooper               Jr.            Canyon               

Cynthia Valdez               So.           Canyon               

Mariah Garcia               Fr.           Golden Valley

Isabella Estrada              So.             Golden Valley

Isabella Penaranda         Sr.           Hart         

Kaycie Priske                  Jr.            Hart    

Shaina Berdin                 So.           Saugus

Breeana San Lucas         So.             Saugus              

Gracell Magnaye            Sr.           Valencia

 Alexa Trujillo                Sr.           Valencia                       

Kennedy Desser              Fr.           West Ranch

Rachel Watler                 Fr.           West Ranch

         

Honorable Mention

Madison Jackson                    Canyon                        Sr.

Kayla DeLaMerced                Golden Valley            Fr.

Elizabeth MacArthur             Hart                              Jr.

Kayla Medof                             Saugus                          Jr.

Kimberly Anderson               Valencia                        Sr.

Danielle Lium                         West Ranch                  Sr.

 

Ryan Posner

