Henry Mayo to host Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo

Being confronted with cancer can be a daunting task for any individual. Fortunately, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

“The goal is to really increase awareness and to help educate the Santa Clarita residents,” said marketing specialist Joelle Beigel.

On Saturday March 24, oncology experts will lead sessions educating people about skin cancer, immunotherapy, men’s health and nutrition.

“We are pleased to offer the community free education on current cancer trends and treatment innovations,” said Patrick Moody, the director of marketing, public and community relations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, in a press release.

Admission and parking are free. Advance registration is required for the sessions. One can sign up and register for your preferred session at henrymayo.com/CARESCV2018 or call 661-200-1311. The event takes place from 8:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Space is limited.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about resources and support services that are available locally.

A question and answer panel will be moderated by broadcast journalist Bella Shaw.

This is the second time Henry Mayo has hosted such an event and Beigel says it ‘absolutely’ won’t be the last.

Some 300 people attended last year’s event and after having such a good response, the hospital decided to host another one.