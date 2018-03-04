Holi festival brings cultural celebration to Castaic Lake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Children ran, throwing vibrant red, purple and yellow powders onto one another as parents danced to music and took pictures during the Holi celebration held at Castaic Lake.

Going onto its seventh consecutive year, the Swadeshi group brought music, traditional Indian food, and welcoming arms to all who attended, organizers said.

Also known as the Festival of Colors and the Festival of Love, Holi is “ the celebration of spring and the ending of winter,” explained Neha Kamboj, marketing manager of Swadeshi Indian Cultural Group. “It’s really a great way for people in the community, all races, all religions, all cultures to come together and celebrate life, the new life that spring brings.”

During the celebration, there were dancers who taught participants traditional routines.

“The main thing behind Holi is if you celebrate, it’s all colors, anybody is welcome to celebrate Holi, no matter who you are or where you come from, everybody is welcome to come, because it really is the festival of love,” told Kamboj.

Kamboj’s mother, Kiran, was the founder of Swadeshi USA, who puts on the event.

“I moved to the United States 26 years ago,” told Kamboj. “I saw the big Indian community and I wanted to have an Indian festival that the whole community can enjoy. The next generation can have a little taste of their roots, and have good memories.”