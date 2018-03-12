UPDATE: Homicide detectives probe apparent suicide in Newhall

By Jim Holt

Last update: 2 hours ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputy at the scene where a body was found on The Old Road, photo by Austin Dave, The Signal.

 

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent suicide after finding a body and a gun on The Old Road near Calgrove Boulevard and the Church of the Nazarene, in a parking lot.

“We are sending one of our detectives there,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau said.

Paramedics were called the 23800 block of The Old Road for initial reports of a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“They found the person next to a garbage can, gun in hand,” the Fire Department spokesperson said.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were notified by paramedics.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who also responded to the call were called to The Old Road near Calgrove shortly after 8 a.m.

“We responded to a rescue call,” Lt. Doug Mohroff told The Signal.

When responding deputies found the body, homicide detectives were called as a matter of protocol.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

Mental Health and other resources for Santa Clarita Valley
College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website
Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:
Mental Health America
Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647
National Child Traumatic Stress Network
National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare
National Institute for Mental Health
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK
Reachout.com
SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:
Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page
SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)
Stop Bullying
SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641

ACCESS (DMH Mental Health Hotline) (800)-854- 7771
Asian Pacific Counseling &amp; Treatment Center (818) 267-1100
Child &amp; Family Center, Santa Clarita (Children, Youth and Adults) (661) 259-9439
Child and Family Guidance Center – Northridge (818) 993-9311
College of the Canyons Student Health &amp; Wellness Center (661)-362- 3259

The Center currently helps over 750 children and their families each week. For more information, contact the Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

To learn more about emotional health and how to get help or support a loved one, visit jedfoundation.org/help.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputy at the scene where a body was found on The Old Road, photo by Austin Dave, The Signal.

UPDATE: Homicide detectives probe apparent suicide in Newhall

2 hours ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent suicide after finding a body and a gun on The Old Road near Calgrove Boulevard and the Church of the Nazarene, in a parking lot.

“We are sending one of our detectives there,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau said.

Paramedics were called the 23800 block of The Old Road for initial reports of a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“They found the person next to a garbage can, gun in hand,” the Fire Department spokesperson said.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were notified by paramedics.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who also responded to the call were called to The Old Road near Calgrove shortly after 8 a.m.

“We responded to a rescue call,” Lt. Doug Mohroff told The Signal.

When responding deputies found the body, homicide detectives were called as a matter of protocol.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

Mental Health and other resources for Santa Clarita Valley
College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website
Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:
Mental Health America
Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647
National Child Traumatic Stress Network
National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare
National Institute for Mental Health
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK
Reachout.com
SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:
Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page
SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)
Stop Bullying
SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641

ACCESS (DMH Mental Health Hotline) (800)-854- 7771
Asian Pacific Counseling &amp; Treatment Center (818) 267-1100
Child &amp; Family Center, Santa Clarita (Children, Youth and Adults) (661) 259-9439
Child and Family Guidance Center – Northridge (818) 993-9311
College of the Canyons Student Health &amp; Wellness Center (661)-362- 3259

The Center currently helps over 750 children and their families each week. For more information, contact the Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

To learn more about emotional health and how to get help or support a loved one, visit jedfoundation.org/help.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
12
Mon
7:30 pm Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Mar 12 @ 7:30 pm
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus @ The MAIN | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Daniel Kraus, co-author with Guillermo del Toro of the novel “The Shape of Water,” will be speaking at a free author event called “Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus,” hosted by the Santa Clarita Public[...]
Mar
13
Tue
10:30 am CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
Mar 13 @ 10:30 am
CalRTA SPRING LUNCHEON   CalRTA (California Retired Teachers Association) will hold its Spring meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at IHOP @ I-5 (24737 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch) at 10:30 a.m. Cost of the[...]
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 13 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]