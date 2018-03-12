UPDATE: Homicide detectives probe apparent suicide in Newhall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent suicide after finding a body and a gun on The Old Road near Calgrove Boulevard and the Church of the Nazarene, in a parking lot.

“We are sending one of our detectives there,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau said.

Paramedics were called the 23800 block of The Old Road for initial reports of a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“They found the person next to a garbage can, gun in hand,” the Fire Department spokesperson said.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were notified by paramedics.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who also responded to the call were called to The Old Road near Calgrove shortly after 8 a.m.

“We responded to a rescue call,” Lt. Doug Mohroff told The Signal.

When responding deputies found the body, homicide detectives were called as a matter of protocol.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Mental Health and other resources for Santa Clarita Valley

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:

Mental Health America

Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare

National Institute for Mental Health

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK

Reachout.com

SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:

Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page

SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)

Stop Bullying

SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641

ACCESS (DMH Mental Health Hotline) (800)-854- 7771

Asian Pacific Counseling & Treatment Center (818) 267-1100

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita (Children, Youth and Adults) (661) 259-9439

Child and Family Guidance Center – Northridge (818) 993-9311

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Center (661)-362- 3259

The Center currently helps over 750 children and their families each week. For more information, contact the Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

To learn more about emotional health and how to get help or support a loved one, visit jedfoundation.org/help.