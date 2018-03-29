Kellar, Smyth discuss concerns about S.B. 54, sanctuary cities

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 2 mins ago

By Crystal Duan | Signal Staff Writer

A Santa Clarita City Council member brought up discussion about recent controversial immigration actions in California from the dais Tuesday.

City Councilman Bob Kellar discussed the potential for Santa Clarita to agendize such a discussion around Senate Bill 54 and whether Santa Clarita should have its own response Wednesday.

On March 19, the Orange County city of Los Alamitos voted on an anti-sanctuary ordinance that would exempt the city from the California Values Act, Senate Bill 54. SB 54 took effect Jan. 1, and limits cooperation between California law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The law protects immigrants residing in California during a time when federal immigration authorities are cracking down on illegal residency.

Some California cities, such as Buena Park and Huntington Beach, are considering joining Los Alamitos. On the county level, Orange County is also considering defying the California Values Act, which could put the county at risk of litigation from the state.

Santa Clarita hasn’t taken an official stance on the issue or formally addressed the law yet, Kellar said Wednesday, when asked about his public comment.

Kellar said that he seeks to begin a discussion about putting sanctuary city status on a future City Council agenda so residents can comment.

“In my opinion, it’s long overdue that we as communities in the state of California be heard on this issue,” Kellar said on Wednesday. “It was my desire to see if we could get the item agendized with the intent of coming out and purporting to be a non-sanctuary city. I think it makes a very important statement for this community to come out and say that we profess to be a non-sanctuary city in Santa Clarita.”

Councilman Cameron Smyth, a former member of the California Legislature, said he opposed SB 54, and would have voted against it. But he is not yet comfortable taking a formal public stance without further research, Smyth said.

“Before I feel comfortable bringing the city of Santa Clarita into the debate on federal immigration policy, I think it’s prudent (we get) all the information before I would consider putting anything on the agenda,” Smyth said on Wednesday.

Smyth said he is curious about how the policing services of different cities factor into enforcement of the California Values Act. Santa Clarita, which is larger and more diverse, contracts policing services through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, while the city of Los Alamitos differs, he said.

“The L.A. County (sheriff’s deputies) already have a policy in place when notifying federal immigration officials,” he said. “But does a city have the authority to direct those officers that work within the city boundaries to have a different policy than what the county policy is? I think that’s the most pressing question.”

Whether Santa Clarita, ultimately, follows suit or not, Smyth said he wants to be prepared by consulting the city attorney and legislative staff before taking action at a meeting.

“Before I consider subjecting Santa Clarita to what could be a protracted legal fight, I want to have all of the information,” he said. “The city of Costa Mesa chose to do a legal brief in support of Los Alamitos as opposed to instituting their own policy for that very reason.”

Smyth cited the city’s cannabis ordinance as an example of deliberate research.

“It took the city well over a year of research and investigation to put together a comprehensive ordinance, and I don’t think we should be wading into federal immigration policy in a month,” he said. “Santa Clarita has a good history of doing our homework and being thoughtful in the positions and policies we take and implement, (and) this should be no different.”

The three other City Council members—Mayor Laurene Weste, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda—did not respond to a request for comment.

Kellar said the issue has “been on (his) mind for quite some time.”

“I feel very strongly that this whole thing of having a sanctuary state and sanctuary cities is ridiculous,” Kellar said. “We are putting our American citizens at additional risk and there’s no question about this—it’s costing our state ungodly billions of dollars.”

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Kellar, Smyth discuss concerns about S.B. 54, sanctuary cities

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

By Crystal Duan | Signal Staff Writer

A Santa Clarita City Council member brought up discussion about recent controversial immigration actions in California from the dais Tuesday.

City Councilman Bob Kellar discussed the potential for Santa Clarita to agendize such a discussion around Senate Bill 54 and whether Santa Clarita should have its own response Wednesday.

On March 19, the Orange County city of Los Alamitos voted on an anti-sanctuary ordinance that would exempt the city from the California Values Act, Senate Bill 54. SB 54 took effect Jan. 1, and limits cooperation between California law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The law protects immigrants residing in California during a time when federal immigration authorities are cracking down on illegal residency.

Some California cities, such as Buena Park and Huntington Beach, are considering joining Los Alamitos. On the county level, Orange County is also considering defying the California Values Act, which could put the county at risk of litigation from the state.

Santa Clarita hasn’t taken an official stance on the issue or formally addressed the law yet, Kellar said Wednesday, when asked about his public comment.

Kellar said that he seeks to begin a discussion about putting sanctuary city status on a future City Council agenda so residents can comment.

“In my opinion, it’s long overdue that we as communities in the state of California be heard on this issue,” Kellar said on Wednesday. “It was my desire to see if we could get the item agendized with the intent of coming out and purporting to be a non-sanctuary city. I think it makes a very important statement for this community to come out and say that we profess to be a non-sanctuary city in Santa Clarita.”

Councilman Cameron Smyth, a former member of the California Legislature, said he opposed SB 54, and would have voted against it. But he is not yet comfortable taking a formal public stance without further research, Smyth said.

“Before I feel comfortable bringing the city of Santa Clarita into the debate on federal immigration policy, I think it’s prudent (we get) all the information before I would consider putting anything on the agenda,” Smyth said on Wednesday.

Smyth said he is curious about how the policing services of different cities factor into enforcement of the California Values Act. Santa Clarita, which is larger and more diverse, contracts policing services through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, while the city of Los Alamitos differs, he said.

“The L.A. County (sheriff’s deputies) already have a policy in place when notifying federal immigration officials,” he said. “But does a city have the authority to direct those officers that work within the city boundaries to have a different policy than what the county policy is? I think that’s the most pressing question.”

Whether Santa Clarita, ultimately, follows suit or not, Smyth said he wants to be prepared by consulting the city attorney and legislative staff before taking action at a meeting.

“Before I consider subjecting Santa Clarita to what could be a protracted legal fight, I want to have all of the information,” he said. “The city of Costa Mesa chose to do a legal brief in support of Los Alamitos as opposed to instituting their own policy for that very reason.”

Smyth cited the city’s cannabis ordinance as an example of deliberate research.

“It took the city well over a year of research and investigation to put together a comprehensive ordinance, and I don’t think we should be wading into federal immigration policy in a month,” he said. “Santa Clarita has a good history of doing our homework and being thoughtful in the positions and policies we take and implement, (and) this should be no different.”

The three other City Council members—Mayor Laurene Weste, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda—did not respond to a request for comment.

Kellar said the issue has “been on (his) mind for quite some time.”

“I feel very strongly that this whole thing of having a sanctuary state and sanctuary cities is ridiculous,” Kellar said. “We are putting our American citizens at additional risk and there’s no question about this—it’s costing our state ungodly billions of dollars.”

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
29
Thu
5:30 pm Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Mar 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AutoNation Donates Vehicle to the WiSH Education Foundation – Live Ticket Pull Party and Chamber Mixer on Thursday, March 29th from 5:30-7:30pm  WiSH is thrilled to once again partner with AutoNation to hold a sweepstakes[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park | California | United States
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.