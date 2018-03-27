LAPD detectives recover what they believe are the remains of missing actress

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Adea Shabani.

 

LAPD detectives have found human remains in Northern California, which they believe are those of missing model Adea Shabani.

Captain William Hayes provided reporters Tuesday with a timeline of events highlighting Shabani’s disappearance from her apartment in Hollywood, reports of her being in the company of Christopher Spotz and Spotz’s claim that the two had an argument in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Sometime during the week of Feb. 25, Spotz released a statement that he had been traveling north to Northern California with Miss Shabani,” Hayes said.

“At some point in time, they had an argument and that the argument occurred somewhere in the area of Santa Clarita and that he let her out of the vehicle and had not seen her since,” he said.

When detectives were unable to verify Spotz’s claims, detectives with the LAPD’s Robbery & Homicide Team took over the investigation.

That probe led them to the home of Spotz’s father in Wheatland, a northern California town not far from Sacramento.

They learned that Spotz and a separate woman, Spotz’s fiance, met there and drove to Fort Morgan, Colo.

On March 10, detectives assembled 100 volunteers to search an area called Lake of the Woods in Nicolaus, CA.

Detectives also went to Colorado to talk to Spotz and examine his pickup truck, but they were unable to locate him or the vehicle.

LAPD issued a warrant for the vehicle to be stopped and, consequently, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station located Spotz and the truck near the intersection of freeways I-10 and I-15.

Spotz took off, and officers with the California Highway Patrol gave chase until the pursued truck exited at Green River Road in Riverside County.

Spotz killed himself shortly after the pursuit ended, according to officials.

LAPD divers searched the water at Lake of the Woods, he said, with no luck initially.

Over that weekend, however, detectives acting on new information that convinced them to search an area called the Spenceville Wildlife Area in Nevada County.

On Monday, detectives found a shallow grave along a shoreline, which contained human remains; on Tuesday, they recovered those remains.

“We believe that those remains are the body of Adea Shabani,” Hayes said.

“We cannot say that conclusively because the condition of the remains prohibits a positive identification,” he said. “We also believe Christopher Spotz was somehow  involved in her death and we believe this to be a homicide.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Adea Shabani.

LAPD detectives recover what they believe are the remains of missing actress

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

LAPD detectives have found human remains in Northern California, which they believe are those of missing model Adea Shabani.

Captain William Hayes provided reporters Tuesday with a timeline of events highlighting Shabani’s disappearance from her apartment in Hollywood, reports of her being in the company of Christopher Spotz and Spotz’s claim that the two had an argument in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Sometime during the week of Feb. 25, Spotz released a statement that he had been traveling north to Northern California with Miss Shabani,” Hayes said.

“At some point in time, they had an argument and that the argument occurred somewhere in the area of Santa Clarita and that he let her out of the vehicle and had not seen her since,” he said.

When detectives were unable to verify Spotz’s claims, detectives with the LAPD’s Robbery & Homicide Team took over the investigation.

That probe led them to the home of Spotz’s father in Wheatland, a northern California town not far from Sacramento.

They learned that Spotz and a separate woman, Spotz’s fiance, met there and drove to Fort Morgan, Colo.

On March 10, detectives assembled 100 volunteers to search an area called Lake of the Woods in Nicolaus, CA.

Detectives also went to Colorado to talk to Spotz and examine his pickup truck, but they were unable to locate him or the vehicle.

LAPD issued a warrant for the vehicle to be stopped and, consequently, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station located Spotz and the truck near the intersection of freeways I-10 and I-15.

Spotz took off, and officers with the California Highway Patrol gave chase until the pursued truck exited at Green River Road in Riverside County.

Spotz killed himself shortly after the pursuit ended, according to officials.

LAPD divers searched the water at Lake of the Woods, he said, with no luck initially.

Over that weekend, however, detectives acting on new information that convinced them to search an area called the Spenceville Wildlife Area in Nevada County.

On Monday, detectives found a shallow grave along a shoreline, which contained human remains; on Tuesday, they recovered those remains.

“We believe that those remains are the body of Adea Shabani,” Hayes said.

“We cannot say that conclusively because the condition of the remains prohibits a positive identification,” he said. “We also believe Christopher Spotz was somehow  involved in her death and we believe this to be a homicide.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]