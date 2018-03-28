Local elementary student participates in forum at UCLA

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

Current Kumon Student Daizo joins his Kumon Instructor Eva Argonza along with Kumon Program Completers and Student Forum Panelists Praneel Samal, Nicholas and Morgan on stage following the student forum held at UCLA on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Courtesy Photo

Praneel Samal, a 10-year-old from Stevenson Ranch, was one of four Kumon students from Southern California selected to participate in a student forum held at UCLA Saturday.

Hosted by the San Fernando Valley Branch office of Kumon North America, the panel featured Kumon Program completers ranging from elementary school to high school and aimed to inspire local youth to reach their full potential.

Kumon is an after school program for reading and math enrichment that allows students to learn independently and at their own pace.

“We do these panels throughout the country, so we have 1,500 centers and we do them by region,” said Leah Coyle, public relations specialist for Kumon North America, Inc. “We’ve created these to try to inspire students and to stress the importance of advanced study. All of these panelists were program completers in different stages of their childhood.”

Student panels of all ages speak to a crows at the Kumon student forum held at UCLA on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Courtesy Photo

During the panel discussion, attendees heard about each student’s academic journey, participated in ice breaker exercises and joined in question-and-answer discussions.

“This unique learning opportunity allowed our panelists to provide a fun and engaging space for students and their parents to learn how current academic efforts connect to future goals,” said Yumi Hoshino, San Fernando Valley Branch Manager for Kumon North America. “If even one student left feeling connected to a larger network and inspired to achieve their dreams, we’ve achieved our goal.”

Praneel was chosen for the panel because he is a dual-program completer of the Kumon Curriculum. In fact, Samal was able to finish the Kumon math and reading program in record time at the age of 9.

“Praneel was chosen as a panelist because he is a program completer and he was unique because he completed it by the age of 9, which mean he was reading Shakespeare and doing calculus,” Coyle said.

This work allowed Samal to skip third grade, place second in his school science fair and tie for first in his school’s Math Olympiad.

Outside of his Kumon homework, Samal also practices karate, plays tennis and basketball, participates in Boy Scouts of America, collects and classifies rocks and practices the clarinet.

When he grows up, Samal wants to be a famous mathematician hoping to solve some of the Millennium Prize Problems like the Riemman Hypothesis.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Current Kumon Student Daizo joins his Kumon Instructor Eva Argonza along with Kumon Program Completers and Student Forum Panelists Praneel Samal, Nicholas and Morgan on stage following the student forum held at UCLA on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Courtesy Photo

Local elementary student participates in forum at UCLA

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

Praneel Samal, a 10-year-old from Stevenson Ranch, was one of four Kumon students from Southern California selected to participate in a student forum held at UCLA Saturday.

Hosted by the San Fernando Valley Branch office of Kumon North America, the panel featured Kumon Program completers ranging from elementary school to high school and aimed to inspire local youth to reach their full potential.

Kumon is an after school program for reading and math enrichment that allows students to learn independently and at their own pace.

“We do these panels throughout the country, so we have 1,500 centers and we do them by region,” said Leah Coyle, public relations specialist for Kumon North America, Inc. “We’ve created these to try to inspire students and to stress the importance of advanced study. All of these panelists were program completers in different stages of their childhood.”

Student panels of all ages speak to a crows at the Kumon student forum held at UCLA on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Courtesy Photo

During the panel discussion, attendees heard about each student’s academic journey, participated in ice breaker exercises and joined in question-and-answer discussions.

“This unique learning opportunity allowed our panelists to provide a fun and engaging space for students and their parents to learn how current academic efforts connect to future goals,” said Yumi Hoshino, San Fernando Valley Branch Manager for Kumon North America. “If even one student left feeling connected to a larger network and inspired to achieve their dreams, we’ve achieved our goal.”

Praneel was chosen for the panel because he is a dual-program completer of the Kumon Curriculum. In fact, Samal was able to finish the Kumon math and reading program in record time at the age of 9.

“Praneel was chosen as a panelist because he is a program completer and he was unique because he completed it by the age of 9, which mean he was reading Shakespeare and doing calculus,” Coyle said.

This work allowed Samal to skip third grade, place second in his school science fair and tie for first in his school’s Math Olympiad.

Outside of his Kumon homework, Samal also practices karate, plays tennis and basketball, participates in Boy Scouts of America, collects and classifies rocks and practices the clarinet.

When he grows up, Samal wants to be a famous mathematician hoping to solve some of the Millennium Prize Problems like the Riemman Hypothesis.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
29
Thu
5:30 pm Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Mar 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AutoNation Donates Vehicle to the WiSH Education Foundation – Live Ticket Pull Party and Chamber Mixer on Thursday, March 29th from 5:30-7:30pm  WiSH is thrilled to once again partner with AutoNation to hold a sweepstakes[...]