Local resident Marlee Lauffer named ‘Woman of the Year’

Marlee Lauffer of the Santa Clarita Valley was named Woman of the Year on the floor of the California State Senate on Monday.

Lauffer garnered the honor as state Sen. Scott Wilk’s choice for the 21st District.

Lauffer has lived in SCV for 28 years now, and was honored to hear she was chosen among the thousands of community-oriented individuals in the district.

“I am very honored,” she said in an interview with The Signal. “I’ve made the Santa Clarita Valley my home for over 25 years and have loved everything I’ve done.”

Lauffer has served on numerous positions in the SCV. She has been on the city’s initial Arts Commission and the SCV Chamber of Commerce. She also has held a seat on numerous nonprofit boards, such as Henry Mayo Hospital, serving on its Foundation Board and Board of Directors.

Lauffer is recognized as an innovative leader who helped form Bank of Santa Clarita, and is a director on the bank’s board.

“Marlee Lauffer is incredibly deserving of this award,” said Wilk in a news release. “An inspirational role model for women pursuing leadership positions, she has selflessly devoted years of service to charitable causes in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Currently, Lauffer is president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation as well as the hospital’s vice president of marketing and communications. Prior to her position at the hospital, she was the vice president of marketing and communications for Newhall Land.

Lauffer graduated from UCLA, and is a mother to a 19-year-old daughter.

“This is a great community to live and work in, and I will always be involved in it,” said Lauffer.

The award was sponsored by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.