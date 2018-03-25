Local teen creates artificial fish habitats at Castaic Lake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A local senior at Canyon High School earned the highest rank in Boy Scouts of America by completing his Eagle Scout award for a local cause.

Ryan S. Whyde dedicated his project to creating artificial fish habitats for Castaic Lake after learning that the lakes fish population reached an all-time low due to overfishing and the destruction of the natural underwater habitat.

Already a volunteer for the environmental club at his school “Eco-Chicos”, Whyde chose to focus on sustainability in his local community.

After reaching out to the “Friends of Castaic” group, Whyde dedicated his time preparing and organizing all of the details for the project, spending weekends by visiting nurseries, farms, and neighbor’s houses, searching for the right types of untreated wood.

Whyde coordinated the construction of 75 habitats, which were then loaded onto barges and positioned onto the lake bottom. The position of each habitat was recorded using GPS for future records. The goal of his project was to increase the number of fish inhabiting the area as well as bring in more recreational fishing.

The above information was provided for The Signal via a news release from Victoria Cashin.