Man accused of attempted murder in Newhall shooting last month

A Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Wednesday in connection with a shooting last month that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Nester Cruz, 20, was arrested by detectives assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, and Robbery Apprehension Team – or COBRA – who have been investigating the shooting.

“Nestor Cruz was arrested for a shooting that occurred on Feb. 20, 2018, around 9:00 p.m. on the 21400 block of Plane Tree Lane, Newhall,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano who heads the station’s Detective Section.

“The victim was treated for a gunshot wound. Based on the investigation conducted by COBRA detectives, Mr. Cruz was arrested for the crime,” he said.

The gunshot victim, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, was reportedly shot in the back on the 21400 block of Grape Lily Circle, near Valle del Oro, about 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 20.

“A 21-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the back,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at the time. “He is expected to survive.”

On that same night, paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the same location on Grape Lily Circle for reports of a gunshot victim.

Paramedics responding to the call had to wait until deputies ensured that it was safe for emergency crews to enter the shooting scene.

Once they were cleared to enter, they treated one patient and took him to the hospital.

