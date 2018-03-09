Man accused of raping seven women pleads not guilty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Canyon Country man accused of raping more than a half-dozen women after allegedly posing as a rideshare driver pleaded not guilty to the several charges filed against him.

Nicolas Morales, 44, was arraigned on 27 felony counts Thursday when he appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on March 8, Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told The Signal.

Morales is charged with: nine counts of forcible oral copulation; six counts of rape; five counts sodomy by use of force; four counts of sexual penetration by foreign object; and one count each of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted sodomy by use of force and attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

The felony complaint also includes multiple victims and allegations that he used a knife.

Morales was arrested in Alhambra on Feb. 23 by officers of the Alhambra Police Department, court records show.

Morales, who has lived in Canyon Country with his wife since at least 2006, is next scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 18 for a prehearing conference.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 300 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

