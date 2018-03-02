Marlon & Josette Tolentino – U.S. Army Iraq War Veterans – Santa Clarita Residents

By Bill Reynolds

Last update: 6 hours ago

Patriotism, Alive & Well

Recently I met Marlon and Josette Tolentino at Valencia’s Corner Bakery and over coffee we spoke for several hours. Hearing their experiences of how their lives intertwined during college and in the U.S. Army was particularly interesting. I don’t think I’ve met anyone more patriotic than these two wonderful American Veterans.

Naturalized U.S. Citizenship

Josette Marie Zamora was born September 29, 1977, in Manila, Philippines, but she grew up in South East Asia as her father worked for Philippine Airlines which took them to Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia. However in 1991, they immigrated to America settling in Reseda, California, and Josette graduated from Grant High School in June 1996 and she promptly attended California State University, Northridge. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree four years later in 2000, the very year that she became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Upon graduation, Josette worked in CSUN’s Matador book store until September 11, 2001 when radical Islamic terrorists flew commercial airliners into New York City’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

Radical Islamic Terrorism

Josette, while attending class, met Marlon Tolentino during a three hour group session but she wasn’t aware that he had been “eye balling” her during class. Josette first spoke to him simply saying hello. That was it, but during another class, Marlon said to her, “Uh, what was last week’s homework?” Though he knew full well what it was, however that feeble line began a long relationship that has lasted to this day. When Marlon first asked Josette out for coffee she declined but he persisted and their relationship soon blossomed. The 9/11 terrorist attack shocked the world and it motivated Josette to join the U.S. Army, which she did on her 24th Birthday. Josette took Basic Training at Fort Jackson, North Carolina, and then Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

You’re in the Army Now

Marlon Echeverria Tolentino was born March 12, 1973, in Ilocos Norte, Philippines, a rice farming region where he spent his early years. Marlon’s Father, sponsored by his brother, immigrated to the United States in 1977 and Marlon’s mother soon followed her husband. Marlon and his sister then lived with his grandparents until he was 10 years of age when they joined their parents in 1983 and they lived in Los Angeles’ Korea Town with an aunt and uncle who owned an apartment building. Marlon graduated from L.A. High School in June 1992 where he experienced ROTC and he considered joining the U.S. Marine Corps but his parents insisted that he must attend college, hence he attended California State University, Northridge as a part time student. But after falling for Josette and seeing her enlist in the U.S. Army, he was firmly inspired to follow her lead, thus he enlisted May 28, 2002. Marlon’s parents flipped out when he told them but he had already signed the Army’s paperwork.

3rd Infantry Division

Marlon took his Basic and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and afterwards he was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, while Josette had been assigned to the 2nd Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd’ I.D.’s nickname is “The Rock of the Marne” from its WWI exploits in Europe. They were only four hours apart and Josette and Marlon both knew they were destined for deployment to Iraq, so following Marlon’s Basic Training while on leave were married September 19, 2002 in Charleston, South Carolina. During the next four months, they had one week together before the 3rd Infantry Division deployed to Kuwait January 19, 2003. Due to Josette’s Bachelor Degree she was swiftly promoted to Specialist 4th Class E-4, while Marlon was still a Private First Class E-3. To say that Josette relished outranking Marlon would be an understatement. Josette, as a Motor Transport Operator, was assigned to Camp New York, a Kuwait staging base where her unit prepared for the Iraq invasion. Marlon was an infantry rifle man, a grunt, and was positioned at Camp New Jersey, also a staging point where his unit prepared for a rapid dash across Kuwait’s border into Iraq. Josette and Marlon saw each other a few times in Kuwait.

Mad Dash to Baghdad

On March 20, 2003, U.S. infantry units, including Marlon’s convoy streamed across Kuwait’s border towards Talil Air Field near Nasiriyah, Iraq, to secure it for U.S. use. Along the way they encountered light resistance from Saddam Hussein’s forces who either fled or surrendered as they were simply uninterested in defending their country in the face of America’s mighty show of force. Marlon’s unit stayed at Talil for one week and then they made a mad dash to Baghdad occupying a large residential community where they established a security perimeter. Meanwhile, Josette’s unit convoyed supplies to American troops but the infantry moved so quickly they couldn’t keep up. Marlon said, “Too often we had only one MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) per day and we were always low on water. Sand fleas and dysentery became a major problem and showers were a rarity.

Five Ton Gun Truck

Josette’s job was driving a manual shift five ton gun truck that she accomplished during on-the-job training. She was literally told, drive the truck or get left behind so she drove the truck. Plus, she occasionally handled their .50 Caliber Machine Gun and on one supply mission during a supposed cease fire, Josette’s convoy received enemy mortar fire. She spotted enemy movement and promptly lit up the area with her .50 Cal which was exhilarating though just talking about that ten minute firefight I sensed emotion in her voice. During Marlon’s three tours of duties that ranged from Baghdad and into the Sunni Triangle, he experienced a number of fire fights and IED explosions. A visual that Marlon will never ever forget was when he had to recover two burned bodies of his friends from a blown up Bradley.

Honorable Discharge

As Josette’s Army Honorable Discharge loomed, she became pregnant and they decided that she should end her service on August 5, 2004, and their beautiful daughter Rinnah was born November 5, 2004. Among Josette’s awards, she earned two Army Achievement Medals. Meanwhile, Marlon’s remaining Army service included Air Borne Training at Fort Benning, Georgia and Drill Sergeant Duty at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. While Marlon reported for duty, Josette sought an apartment, Rinnah started school at Trinity Christian Academy and Josette became a volunteer there. Marlon earned his Honorable Discharge December 11, 2011, and began working at City National Bank and their son Marcus James Tolentino was born April 21, 2012. Among Marlon’s military awards, he earned six Army Commendation medals and two Army Achievement Medals. On February 3, 2016, Josette and Marlon applied and qualified for homeownership through Homes4Families and are in escrow for a four bedroom home in Santa Clarita. They are currently very active earning required “sweat equity hours” towards construction of their new home as these two fine Veterans are proudly achieving their American dream.

About the author

View All Posts
Bill Reynolds

Bill Reynolds

Bill Reynolds is one of the “Boys of ’67,” Charlie Company, 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division and is the director of Veterans Affairs for The Signal.

Marlon & Josette Tolentino – U.S. Army Iraq War Veterans – Santa Clarita Residents

6 hours ago
Add Comment
Bill Reynolds

Patriotism, Alive & Well

Recently I met Marlon and Josette Tolentino at Valencia’s Corner Bakery and over coffee we spoke for several hours. Hearing their experiences of how their lives intertwined during college and in the U.S. Army was particularly interesting. I don’t think I’ve met anyone more patriotic than these two wonderful American Veterans.

Naturalized U.S. Citizenship

Josette Marie Zamora was born September 29, 1977, in Manila, Philippines, but she grew up in South East Asia as her father worked for Philippine Airlines which took them to Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia. However in 1991, they immigrated to America settling in Reseda, California, and Josette graduated from Grant High School in June 1996 and she promptly attended California State University, Northridge. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree four years later in 2000, the very year that she became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Upon graduation, Josette worked in CSUN’s Matador book store until September 11, 2001 when radical Islamic terrorists flew commercial airliners into New York City’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

Radical Islamic Terrorism

Josette, while attending class, met Marlon Tolentino during a three hour group session but she wasn’t aware that he had been “eye balling” her during class. Josette first spoke to him simply saying hello. That was it, but during another class, Marlon said to her, “Uh, what was last week’s homework?” Though he knew full well what it was, however that feeble line began a long relationship that has lasted to this day. When Marlon first asked Josette out for coffee she declined but he persisted and their relationship soon blossomed. The 9/11 terrorist attack shocked the world and it motivated Josette to join the U.S. Army, which she did on her 24th Birthday. Josette took Basic Training at Fort Jackson, North Carolina, and then Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

You’re in the Army Now

Marlon Echeverria Tolentino was born March 12, 1973, in Ilocos Norte, Philippines, a rice farming region where he spent his early years. Marlon’s Father, sponsored by his brother, immigrated to the United States in 1977 and Marlon’s mother soon followed her husband. Marlon and his sister then lived with his grandparents until he was 10 years of age when they joined their parents in 1983 and they lived in Los Angeles’ Korea Town with an aunt and uncle who owned an apartment building. Marlon graduated from L.A. High School in June 1992 where he experienced ROTC and he considered joining the U.S. Marine Corps but his parents insisted that he must attend college, hence he attended California State University, Northridge as a part time student. But after falling for Josette and seeing her enlist in the U.S. Army, he was firmly inspired to follow her lead, thus he enlisted May 28, 2002. Marlon’s parents flipped out when he told them but he had already signed the Army’s paperwork.

3rd Infantry Division

Marlon took his Basic and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and afterwards he was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, while Josette had been assigned to the 2nd Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd’ I.D.’s nickname is “The Rock of the Marne” from its WWI exploits in Europe. They were only four hours apart and Josette and Marlon both knew they were destined for deployment to Iraq, so following Marlon’s Basic Training while on leave were married September 19, 2002 in Charleston, South Carolina. During the next four months, they had one week together before the 3rd Infantry Division deployed to Kuwait January 19, 2003. Due to Josette’s Bachelor Degree she was swiftly promoted to Specialist 4th Class E-4, while Marlon was still a Private First Class E-3. To say that Josette relished outranking Marlon would be an understatement. Josette, as a Motor Transport Operator, was assigned to Camp New York, a Kuwait staging base where her unit prepared for the Iraq invasion. Marlon was an infantry rifle man, a grunt, and was positioned at Camp New Jersey, also a staging point where his unit prepared for a rapid dash across Kuwait’s border into Iraq. Josette and Marlon saw each other a few times in Kuwait.

Mad Dash to Baghdad

On March 20, 2003, U.S. infantry units, including Marlon’s convoy streamed across Kuwait’s border towards Talil Air Field near Nasiriyah, Iraq, to secure it for U.S. use. Along the way they encountered light resistance from Saddam Hussein’s forces who either fled or surrendered as they were simply uninterested in defending their country in the face of America’s mighty show of force. Marlon’s unit stayed at Talil for one week and then they made a mad dash to Baghdad occupying a large residential community where they established a security perimeter. Meanwhile, Josette’s unit convoyed supplies to American troops but the infantry moved so quickly they couldn’t keep up. Marlon said, “Too often we had only one MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) per day and we were always low on water. Sand fleas and dysentery became a major problem and showers were a rarity.

Five Ton Gun Truck

Josette’s job was driving a manual shift five ton gun truck that she accomplished during on-the-job training. She was literally told, drive the truck or get left behind so she drove the truck. Plus, she occasionally handled their .50 Caliber Machine Gun and on one supply mission during a supposed cease fire, Josette’s convoy received enemy mortar fire. She spotted enemy movement and promptly lit up the area with her .50 Cal which was exhilarating though just talking about that ten minute firefight I sensed emotion in her voice. During Marlon’s three tours of duties that ranged from Baghdad and into the Sunni Triangle, he experienced a number of fire fights and IED explosions. A visual that Marlon will never ever forget was when he had to recover two burned bodies of his friends from a blown up Bradley.

Honorable Discharge

As Josette’s Army Honorable Discharge loomed, she became pregnant and they decided that she should end her service on August 5, 2004, and their beautiful daughter Rinnah was born November 5, 2004. Among Josette’s awards, she earned two Army Achievement Medals. Meanwhile, Marlon’s remaining Army service included Air Borne Training at Fort Benning, Georgia and Drill Sergeant Duty at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. While Marlon reported for duty, Josette sought an apartment, Rinnah started school at Trinity Christian Academy and Josette became a volunteer there. Marlon earned his Honorable Discharge December 11, 2011, and began working at City National Bank and their son Marcus James Tolentino was born April 21, 2012. Among Marlon’s military awards, he earned six Army Commendation medals and two Army Achievement Medals. On February 3, 2016, Josette and Marlon applied and qualified for homeownership through Homes4Families and are in escrow for a four bedroom home in Santa Clarita. They are currently very active earning required “sweat equity hours” towards construction of their new home as these two fine Veterans are proudly achieving their American dream.

About the author

View All Posts
Bill Reynolds

Bill Reynolds

Bill Reynolds is one of the “Boys of ’67,” Charlie Company, 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division and is the director of Veterans Affairs for The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]