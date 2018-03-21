Newhall house fire extinguished in seven minutes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Newhall Wednesday morning, extinguishing the fire within about seven minutes.

About 10:35 a.m., firefighters responding to reports of a structure fire on the 24000 block of Chestnut Street, between 13th and 14th Streets, reported seeing smoke and fire coming from a house as they arrived at the scene.

“There was heavy smoke and flames seen,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Wednesday.

The fire was described by firefighters, who arrived at the scene at 10:41 a.m., as at the rear of a one-story house.

“It was knocked down at 10:48 a.m.,” Lozano said.

Firefighters called in work crews from Southern California Edison.

No injuries were reported.

