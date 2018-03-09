No new reports of missing actress in the SCV

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Adea Shabani.

 

The case of a young actress missing these past two weeks has sparked a $25,000 reward, a gag order issued to her acting friends and no new reports of her being seen in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Adea Shabani, 25, enrolled at an acting school and about to land a significant in-class role, vanished Feb. 23 from her Hollywood apartment, the door to the apartment found unlocked.

Shortly after friends and family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported on social media that she was believed to have been spotted in SCV.

Since then, and over the course of the past week, no other reports have surfaced linking Shabani to the SCV, said Jayden Brant, a private investigator hired by the missing woman’s family.

“We have not been able to corroborate that report,” he said, referring to last week’s report of her being spotted here.

Brant described leads received this past week as “pretty limited.”

A reward of $25,000 for information about Shabani’s whereabouts has been posted by her family, he said.

“I would be happy to be getting some more leads,” he said.

Brant, a former sheriff’s deputy, continues to work with a detective assigned to the LAPD’s Missing Persons Department.

Private investigator

The case received national attention Wednesday when Brant shared information about Shabani’s disappearance with CNN’s Ashleigh Banfield and, specifically, about the woman’s having failed to show up in class for a “significant” role assignment.

“This was the first class of the third semester,” Brant told CNN. “This is the class where the roles were given out for that session.

“All accounts say that she was looking to get a large significant role in that class. So this was — this was not something she would miss,” he said.

“Furthermore, friends tell us that, you know, again, you talked about her being dedicated. She didn`t miss classes. She was not that type of person,” he said. “So, for her to miss this class, highly significant.”

Meanwhile, her friends at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting, including at least two who reached out to The Signal to share information about her, were instructed later in the week not to talk to the media.

“There are no updates, unfortunately,” Wendy Taylor-Smith, the acting school’s administrative director, told The Signal on Friday. “We have all been advised by the police to not cause any speculation or gossip.”

Acting

Adea Shabani came to Los Angeles to study acting from her home in Macedonia.

She appeared in the 2017 film “All or Nothing” on stage at the Academy for three “Scene Study” performances in August, October and as recently as Dec. 14.

The last time Shabani was seen was near her Duet On Wilcox apartment on the 1700 block of Wilcox Street about 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Adea Shabani.

No new reports of missing actress in the SCV

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

The case of a young actress missing these past two weeks has sparked a $25,000 reward, a gag order issued to her acting friends and no new reports of her being seen in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Adea Shabani, 25, enrolled at an acting school and about to land a significant in-class role, vanished Feb. 23 from her Hollywood apartment, the door to the apartment found unlocked.

Shortly after friends and family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported on social media that she was believed to have been spotted in SCV.

Since then, and over the course of the past week, no other reports have surfaced linking Shabani to the SCV, said Jayden Brant, a private investigator hired by the missing woman’s family.

“We have not been able to corroborate that report,” he said, referring to last week’s report of her being spotted here.

Brant described leads received this past week as “pretty limited.”

A reward of $25,000 for information about Shabani’s whereabouts has been posted by her family, he said.

“I would be happy to be getting some more leads,” he said.

Brant, a former sheriff’s deputy, continues to work with a detective assigned to the LAPD’s Missing Persons Department.

Private investigator

The case received national attention Wednesday when Brant shared information about Shabani’s disappearance with CNN’s Ashleigh Banfield and, specifically, about the woman’s having failed to show up in class for a “significant” role assignment.

“This was the first class of the third semester,” Brant told CNN. “This is the class where the roles were given out for that session.

“All accounts say that she was looking to get a large significant role in that class. So this was — this was not something she would miss,” he said.

“Furthermore, friends tell us that, you know, again, you talked about her being dedicated. She didn`t miss classes. She was not that type of person,” he said. “So, for her to miss this class, highly significant.”

Meanwhile, her friends at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting, including at least two who reached out to The Signal to share information about her, were instructed later in the week not to talk to the media.

“There are no updates, unfortunately,” Wendy Taylor-Smith, the acting school’s administrative director, told The Signal on Friday. “We have all been advised by the police to not cause any speculation or gossip.”

Acting

Adea Shabani came to Los Angeles to study acting from her home in Macedonia.

She appeared in the 2017 film “All or Nothing” on stage at the Academy for three “Scene Study” performances in August, October and as recently as Dec. 14.

The last time Shabani was seen was near her Duet On Wilcox apartment on the 1700 block of Wilcox Street about 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]
8:00 pm ‘The Spectacular Society’ Art Ex... @ CalArts, Sharon Disney Lund Theater
‘The Spectacular Society’ Art Ex... @ CalArts, Sharon Disney Lund Theater
Mar 9 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
THE SPECTACULAR SOCIETY Using the U.S. government-sanctioned Japanese internment camps during WWII as a dramaturgical framework, The Spectacular Society interweaves evocative movement, live sound, and unconventional spatialization to explore how ethnicity and identity can be[...]
Mar
10
Sat
7:30 am Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Individuals with Prader Willi Syndrome @ Sand Canyon Country Club | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Most parents wish that their kids would “eat more”. The familiar scene of a family mealtime, or even more specifically a birthday party, where food is all around and easily available, is usually where you[...]