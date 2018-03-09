No new reports of missing actress in the SCV

The case of a young actress missing these past two weeks has sparked a $25,000 reward, a gag order issued to her acting friends and no new reports of her being seen in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Adea Shabani, 25, enrolled at an acting school and about to land a significant in-class role, vanished Feb. 23 from her Hollywood apartment, the door to the apartment found unlocked.

Shortly after friends and family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported on social media that she was believed to have been spotted in SCV.

Since then, and over the course of the past week, no other reports have surfaced linking Shabani to the SCV, said Jayden Brant, a private investigator hired by the missing woman’s family.

“We have not been able to corroborate that report,” he said, referring to last week’s report of her being spotted here.

Brant described leads received this past week as “pretty limited.”

A reward of $25,000 for information about Shabani’s whereabouts has been posted by her family, he said.

“I would be happy to be getting some more leads,” he said.

Brant, a former sheriff’s deputy, continues to work with a detective assigned to the LAPD’s Missing Persons Department.

Private investigator

The case received national attention Wednesday when Brant shared information about Shabani’s disappearance with CNN’s Ashleigh Banfield and, specifically, about the woman’s having failed to show up in class for a “significant” role assignment.

“This was the first class of the third semester,” Brant told CNN. “This is the class where the roles were given out for that session.

“All accounts say that she was looking to get a large significant role in that class. So this was — this was not something she would miss,” he said.

“Furthermore, friends tell us that, you know, again, you talked about her being dedicated. She didn`t miss classes. She was not that type of person,” he said. “So, for her to miss this class, highly significant.”

Meanwhile, her friends at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting, including at least two who reached out to The Signal to share information about her, were instructed later in the week not to talk to the media.

“There are no updates, unfortunately,” Wendy Taylor-Smith, the acting school’s administrative director, told The Signal on Friday. “We have all been advised by the police to not cause any speculation or gossip.”

Acting

Adea Shabani came to Los Angeles to study acting from her home in Macedonia.

She appeared in the 2017 film “All or Nothing” on stage at the Academy for three “Scene Study” performances in August, October and as recently as Dec. 14.

The last time Shabani was seen was near her Duet On Wilcox apartment on the 1700 block of Wilcox Street about 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt