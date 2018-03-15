The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition holds Measure M Public Meeting

By kshannon

Last update: 1 min ago

The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public Meeting on Wednesday, March 28.

In 2016, Measure M was presented on the November ballot and passed with 71.15 percent  support. Metro has a decades-long transportation plan for the funding created through the voter-approved sales tax that’s expected to generate billions of dollars for capital infrastructure projects.

The measure seeks to ease traffic congestion, repave locale streets, increase public transportation accessibility, and more through multiple transportation projects throughout Los Angeles County over a 40 year period. The measure is being funded by a half-cent sales tax increase

For the purpose of the measure, LA County is separated into subregions, with Santa Clarita being located in the North Country subregion, along with Palmdale and Lancaster. Funding for the subregion is split into two categories: public transit and after transportation programs (ATP), which include non-motorized transportation such as walking and biking.

The meeting will be led by representatives of the L.A. County Transportation Coalition and the city of Santa Clarita, and will will provide residents not only with the opportunity to learn more about proposed transportation projects, but to voice questions and concerns about them.

“They want the public to have a say in how the money is spent,“ said Ian Pari, senior traffic engineer of Santa Clarita, about the county’s desire to involve local residents in the proposal process.

No RSVP is required. For more information regarding the meeting, contact Ian Pari at  Ipari@santa-clarita.com.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. in the Century Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon

The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition holds Measure M Public Meeting

1 min ago
Add Comment
kshannon

The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public Meeting on Wednesday, March 28.

In 2016, Measure M was presented on the November ballot and passed with 71.15 percent  support. Metro has a decades-long transportation plan for the funding created through the voter-approved sales tax that’s expected to generate billions of dollars for capital infrastructure projects.

The measure seeks to ease traffic congestion, repave locale streets, increase public transportation accessibility, and more through multiple transportation projects throughout Los Angeles County over a 40 year period. The measure is being funded by a half-cent sales tax increase

For the purpose of the measure, LA County is separated into subregions, with Santa Clarita being located in the North Country subregion, along with Palmdale and Lancaster. Funding for the subregion is split into two categories: public transit and after transportation programs (ATP), which include non-motorized transportation such as walking and biking.

The meeting will be led by representatives of the L.A. County Transportation Coalition and the city of Santa Clarita, and will will provide residents not only with the opportunity to learn more about proposed transportation projects, but to voice questions and concerns about them.

“They want the public to have a say in how the money is spent,“ said Ian Pari, senior traffic engineer of Santa Clarita, about the county’s desire to involve local residents in the proposal process.

No RSVP is required. For more information regarding the meeting, contact Ian Pari at  Ipari@santa-clarita.com.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. in the Century Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]