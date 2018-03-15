The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition holds Measure M Public Meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public Meeting on Wednesday, March 28.

In 2016, Measure M was presented on the November ballot and passed with 71.15 percent support. Metro has a decades-long transportation plan for the funding created through the voter-approved sales tax that’s expected to generate billions of dollars for capital infrastructure projects.

The measure seeks to ease traffic congestion, repave locale streets, increase public transportation accessibility, and more through multiple transportation projects throughout Los Angeles County over a 40 year period. The measure is being funded by a half-cent sales tax increase

For the purpose of the measure, LA County is separated into subregions, with Santa Clarita being located in the North Country subregion, along with Palmdale and Lancaster. Funding for the subregion is split into two categories: public transit and after transportation programs (ATP), which include non-motorized transportation such as walking and biking.

The meeting will be led by representatives of the L.A. County Transportation Coalition and the city of Santa Clarita, and will will provide residents not only with the opportunity to learn more about proposed transportation projects, but to voice questions and concerns about them.

“They want the public to have a say in how the money is spent,“ said Ian Pari, senior traffic engineer of Santa Clarita, about the county’s desire to involve local residents in the proposal process.

No RSVP is required. For more information regarding the meeting, contact Ian Pari at Ipari@santa-clarita.com.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. in the Century Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.