Parkinson’s Foundation plans Moving Day in Valencia

By kshannon

Last update: 1 min ago

Image courtesy of movingdaywalk.org. A group of Moving Day attendies walking for Parkinson's Disease awareness. This year's local Moving Day will be held on April 28.

National Parkinson’s Disease Month is coming, and for those interested in showing support for those who have been diagnosed, the Parkinson’s Foundation is providing an opportunity.

The Parkinson’s Foundation plans on holding its annual Moving Day in Los Angeles on April 28, spreading awareness of the often overlooked disease and encouraging those with Parkinson’s to fight the physical effects of their affliction through movement.

“Parkinson’s patients don’t get too much of the glory,” said Sarah Osborne, Parkinson’s Foundation Los Angeles Community Development Manager.

It’s estimated that one million Americans live with Parkinson’s, with 60,000 people newly diagnosed each year.

The extremely diverse disorder is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, the first being alzheimer’s. Motor-control related symptoms include slowness of movement, tremors and rigidity, while non-motor symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness and mood disorders  such as depression and anxiety.

While the disease itself is not fatal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated complications from Parkinson’s as the 14th most common cause of death in the United States. There is presently no cure.

The Parkinson’s Foundation works to outdate this grisly truth, advancing research toward a cure. The foundation also seeks to improve care for those living with the disease and inform people on how the disease works.

One of the ways they increase this funding and awareness is through their annual moving days, which are held throughout the country. In addition, these events directly help and encourage those living with the disease.

“The No. 1 way to treat Parkinson’s Disease is through movement,” said Osborne.

The Moving Day in Los Angeles includes a “Walk for Parkinson’s,” as well as a kid’s area and a caregiver’s relaxation tent. There will also be a special Movement Pavilion with yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates and more, all of which have been proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 28, at Valencia Heritage Park. Registration is slated for 9:30 a.m., with the walk starting at 10:30 a.m. Additional information can be found at movingdaywalk.org.

Kshannon

kshannon

Add Comment
