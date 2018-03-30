Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission to consider pickleball program at upcoming study session

By Crystal Duan

Last update: 1 min ago

Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is looking into ways to meet its multigenerational needs and implement programs for seniors and young children alike.

Thus, the commission will begin a conversation about bringing an official pickleball program to the city at its April 5 meeting.

The sport of pickleball was first developed in 1965. It is played on asphalt courts that can also be used for badminton or tennis. It uses ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball. Points can scored by the serving side when an opponent fails to return the ball, volleys in the non-volley zone or hits the ball out of bounds. The game is won when one side reaches a score of 11 and is leading by at least two points.

“Pickleball seems to be a growing sport within the senior population, and we are studying to what degree younger populations are going to be playing it at well.” said commission chair Kieran Wong. “It’s a sport that can be used on existing tennis courts, so from an infrastructural standpoint it makes sense and is very viable.”

In 2013, the city first offered pickleball as a drop-in activity twice a week at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium. By 2015, due to increased participation, it became an “Open Play” program.

By 2018, participation has grown to nearly 3,400 annual participants at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium and Newhall Community Center.

The city currently offers a total of 12 permanent pickleball courts, including four outdoor courts at Bouquet Canyon Park, two outdoor courts and two indoor courts at the Newhall Community Center and four indoor courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium.

This is one of the commission’s first investigations into multigenerational needs, which the city is prioritizing, Wong said. The commission has set 10 goals for the upcoming year, with multigenerational activity programs and using existing infrastructure at the forefront.

The commission is still in the early stages of studying different programs before it moves on to considering implementation, Wong said.

“I think with a study session on pickleball, it’s going to open up the door to conversations about other possibilities, as well,” Wong said

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission to consider pickleball program at upcoming study session

1 min ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is looking into ways to meet its multigenerational needs and implement programs for seniors and young children alike.

Thus, the commission will begin a conversation about bringing an official pickleball program to the city at its April 5 meeting.

The sport of pickleball was first developed in 1965. It is played on asphalt courts that can also be used for badminton or tennis. It uses ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball. Points can scored by the serving side when an opponent fails to return the ball, volleys in the non-volley zone or hits the ball out of bounds. The game is won when one side reaches a score of 11 and is leading by at least two points.

“Pickleball seems to be a growing sport within the senior population, and we are studying to what degree younger populations are going to be playing it at well.” said commission chair Kieran Wong. “It’s a sport that can be used on existing tennis courts, so from an infrastructural standpoint it makes sense and is very viable.”

In 2013, the city first offered pickleball as a drop-in activity twice a week at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium. By 2015, due to increased participation, it became an “Open Play” program.

By 2018, participation has grown to nearly 3,400 annual participants at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium and Newhall Community Center.

The city currently offers a total of 12 permanent pickleball courts, including four outdoor courts at Bouquet Canyon Park, two outdoor courts and two indoor courts at the Newhall Community Center and four indoor courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium.

This is one of the commission’s first investigations into multigenerational needs, which the city is prioritizing, Wong said. The commission has set 10 goals for the upcoming year, with multigenerational activity programs and using existing infrastructure at the forefront.

The commission is still in the early stages of studying different programs before it moves on to considering implementation, Wong said.

“I think with a study session on pickleball, it’s going to open up the door to conversations about other possibilities, as well,” Wong said

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park | California | United States
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.
2:00 pm Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Mar 31 @ 2:00 pm
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
Apr
1
Sun
5:00 am Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Apr 1 @ 5:00 am
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
8:00 am 11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
Apr 1 @ 8:00 am
Crossroads Community Church is hosting a city-wide Easter Service at College of the Canyons Cougar Field on Sunday, April 1, 2018. For the seventh year, this non-denominational Easter Service is open to the public. A[...]