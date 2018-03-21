Plum Canyon, Skyline Ranch annexation takes next step

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the Plum Canyon annexation, sending it on to City Council for approval.

The annexation would add roughly 3,117 acres of land currently located in Los Angeles County, known as the Plum Canyon Annexation Area, according to supporting documents in Tuesday’s agenda. The annexation would add three independent areas to the city; Plum Canyon, Skyline Ranch and North Sand Canyon.

The largest section of the annexation is the Skyline Ranch area. This area has already been approved to be developed in 2010 by the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission.

The planned development of the area includes 1,220 single family lots, 25 open space lots, 10 park lots and more. Grading for the project has already started though construction has not.

Santa Clarita City Council is now expected to review the approved Skyline Ranch plan approved at an upcoming meeting, according to Patrick Leclair, a senior planner with the city.

Members of the area were surveyed to determine the general interest in being annexed. Of the approximate 2,138 property owners surveyed, 14 percent responded. Seventy-seven percent of respondents, or about 230 property owners, supported the annexation; while 11 percent did not support it; and 12 percent needed more information, according to the supporting document.

Plans for annexation will now go before the City Council sometime in April for final approval before presenting the plans to the Local Agency Formation Commission.