Prep baseball roundup: Trio of SCV teams win at Easton Tournament

Valencia sophomore right-hander Ryan Kysar struck out 13 in six innings of work as the Vikings beat Crespi 4-0 on Thursday in the Easton Tournament.

Kysar allowed just one hit in the superb outing on his way to picking up the win.

Davis Cop, Bobby Orr, Kyle Barileau and Luke Chung each drove in runs.

Valencia (2-1) rebounded from a 7-4 loss to Camarillo on Tuesday in which senior Jake Biscailuz hit his first home run of the year. It resumes tournament play at 11 a.m. Saturday as it hosts Chatsworth.

Saugus 8, Dos Pueblos 7

Saugus rallied back from a 5-0 deficit and then another two-run deficit in the seventh to get back in the win column at the Easton Tournament after a loss to Calabasas on Tuesday.

Andrew Sharpe drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to send the Cents to a walk-off win. Hewitt Grissom provided three hits on the day while Chase Lindemann and Brandyn Cruz collected two hits apiece.

The offensive outburst came on the heels of a two-hit performance against Calabasas.

“We know we can hit but our pitch selection can be bad at times,” said Saugus (3-1) coach Carl Grissom over the phone. “We figured it out today after we got into their bullpen.”

Saugus hosts Crespi at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

West Ranch 8, Newbury Park 2

Cade Nicol got the start for the Cats and struck out seven in six innings on his way to picking up the win in the Easton Tournament.

Alex Burge paced the Cats on offense, driving in two in a three-hit performance.

West Ranch (2-1) will travel to play Ventura on Saturday in the Easton Tournament before playing El Camino Real on Monday at USC’s Dedeaux Field.

St. Bonaventure 4, Hart 3

St. Bonaventure scored three runs in the seventh to rally for a walk-off win at the Easton Tournament.

Daniel Parra threw a complete game for the Indians, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five in 6 ⅓ innings. UCLA signee Cole Roederer went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Brooks Statley went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Hart (1-2) will play at Dos Pueblos at 11 a.m. on Saturday as it continues Easton Tournament play.

Sage Hill 7, Golden Valley 4

The Grizzlies dropped their season opener at the Newport Elks Tournament, with senior Bailey Martinez picking up the loss.

Junior Dylan Daszek went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored three runs. Golden Valley (0-1) continues tournament play Saturday against Artesia.