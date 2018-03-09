Prep softball roundup: Saugus gets bounce-back win in tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Three games into the Tournament of Champions in Bullhead City, Ariz., Saugus softball coach Julie Archer barely has a voice.

A tight loss and a bounce-back win is no doubt partially to blame for that.

The Centurions lost 2-0 to Pacifica of Garden Grove to start the day on Friday but came back to beat Shadow Ridge of Las Vegas 5-1.

Libbie McMahan was the only one to record a hit in the first game, while Leslie Reynaga recorded five strikeouts and allowed one hit in four innings of work.

McMahan, a UC Davis commit, also pitched two innings as a closer, allowing one hit.

“She just came back from basketball and she’s been on fire with us this weekend,” Archer said. “She’s at shortstop, she’s been getting some timely hits and then pitching as well. She’s been a big key to our success.”

Shadow Ranch scored in the first inning in Saugus’ second game of the day, but the Cents quickly countered in the second inning, scoring once before adding two more runs in the fourth for a solid lead.

“It showed great character to bounce back,” Archer said. “Even the Pacifica game was a great game. We just didn’t get a timely hit. For us not to fall apart after a loss and come back strong, I was really proud of my team for that.”

Freshman Allie Enright went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while McMahan and McKenna Gibson were both 1-for-1 with one RBI.

Malia Risdall took over pitching duties and logged four strikeouts.

“(We’ve) kind of been flip-flopping because they’re both very good pitchers and very different,” said Archer.

“It’s going to be whose pitching well during certain games and certain games,” said the coach of who will see time on the mound come Foothill League play. “They definitely balance each other out.”

Valencia shuts out Arizona team

Vikings pitcher Shea O’Leary recorded nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort and allowed four hits against Cactus of Arizona in the Tournament of Champions on Friday.

Amarys Miller-Godsey led Valencia at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Emma Bramson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ally Shipman and Kyla Hardy were each 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run.

Later that day, the Vikes fell to North High of Torrance, 3-0.

O’Leary dished out 12 strikeouts and gave up nine hits. Ashley Griffith was the only Viking to get a hit, going 1-for-2.