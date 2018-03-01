Rep. Steve Knight meets with Law Enforcement to discuss school safety

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale)

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, met with local law enforcement to discuss guns and safety issues facing his 25th Congressional District constituents.

Knight met with officers and deputies from Simi Valley, retired LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department behind closed doors at The Centre off Centre Point Parkway.

There were two roundtable discussion that were closed to the media in order to foster open and honest dialogue aimed at legislation Knight intends to introduce, according to the release.

After the meeting, Knight met with The Signal to talk about how to protect our schools from dangers like an active shooter, and other concerns regarding gun policy.

“I think what we want to do is get the law enforcement professionals together and talk about all the issues, whether it be guns, whether it be more training or whether it be schools in general,” Knight explained. “We talked about a whole (gamut) of things, but it came down to we need more training.”

After the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Fla., mass shooting events and their prevention have been discussed at length nationally, at both the state and federal levels.

Knight expressed an interest in looking at federal grants that would support training school personnel in the use of firearms.

“If money is (going to) come down from the federal government through a grant system, then we want to be able to use that in certain ways,” Knight said. “Maybe fortify our schools, maybe give training to our people in schools and give more training to our law enforcement.”

President Donald Drumpf has repeatedly talked about arming teachers as a viable options to help deter potential shooters and stop that cause shootings. Though some like Knight believe there is another path to take.

“I’m not going down the road of arming our teachers, I’m going down more of the road of, first everyone needs to be trained,” told Knight. “If you are in a school, we want to give you some training active shooter. And make sure that our deputies and our police come over to the schools and have a close connection with them.”

Another area he talked about was background checks for gun buyers. Making sure that “people who shouldn’t have a gun don’t have a gun.”

In a recently conducted online survey, Knight polled approximately 2,600 voluntary respondents on a variety of issues related to gun violence and safety. Approximately 65 percent of respondents supported more community engagement to report suspected individuals and inform appropriate parties. In addition, over 75 percent supported better enforcement of existing laws, according to a press release from Knights office.

After his meeting with law enforcement, Knight held a teleconference with representatives of the National Association of School Resource Officers, Major County Sheriffs of America, Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriffs Association, Major Cities Chiefs Association, National Association of Police Organizations, State Criminal Investigative Agencies, National Fusion Center Association, and the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Association.

“Our children deserve solutions, not just rhetoric.” Knight said in a prepared statement. “As an 18-year veteran of the LAPD and active member of the Law Enforcement Task Force, I know there are things our officers on the ground know that lawmakers in Washington just can’t understand without being there. Today’s conversations were very productive and I look forward to using this input as I craft legislation to address this urgent challenge. We can no longer play the political blame-game as these tragedies continue to unfold.”

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale)

Rep. Steve Knight meets with Law Enforcement to discuss school safety

1 min ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, met with local law enforcement to discuss guns and safety issues facing his 25th Congressional District constituents.

Knight met with officers and deputies from Simi Valley, retired LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department behind closed doors at The Centre off Centre Point Parkway.

There were two roundtable discussion that were closed to the media in order to foster open and honest dialogue aimed at legislation Knight intends to introduce, according to the release.

After the meeting, Knight met with The Signal to talk about how to protect our schools from dangers like an active shooter, and other concerns regarding gun policy.

“I think what we want to do is get the law enforcement professionals together and talk about all the issues, whether it be guns, whether it be more training or whether it be schools in general,” Knight explained. “We talked about a whole (gamut) of things, but it came down to we need more training.”

After the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Fla., mass shooting events and their prevention have been discussed at length nationally, at both the state and federal levels.

Knight expressed an interest in looking at federal grants that would support training school personnel in the use of firearms.

“If money is (going to) come down from the federal government through a grant system, then we want to be able to use that in certain ways,” Knight said. “Maybe fortify our schools, maybe give training to our people in schools and give more training to our law enforcement.”

President Donald Drumpf has repeatedly talked about arming teachers as a viable options to help deter potential shooters and stop that cause shootings. Though some like Knight believe there is another path to take.

“I’m not going down the road of arming our teachers, I’m going down more of the road of, first everyone needs to be trained,” told Knight. “If you are in a school, we want to give you some training active shooter. And make sure that our deputies and our police come over to the schools and have a close connection with them.”

Another area he talked about was background checks for gun buyers. Making sure that “people who shouldn’t have a gun don’t have a gun.”

In a recently conducted online survey, Knight polled approximately 2,600 voluntary respondents on a variety of issues related to gun violence and safety. Approximately 65 percent of respondents supported more community engagement to report suspected individuals and inform appropriate parties. In addition, over 75 percent supported better enforcement of existing laws, according to a press release from Knights office.

After his meeting with law enforcement, Knight held a teleconference with representatives of the National Association of School Resource Officers, Major County Sheriffs of America, Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriffs Association, Major Cities Chiefs Association, National Association of Police Organizations, State Criminal Investigative Agencies, National Fusion Center Association, and the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Association.

“Our children deserve solutions, not just rhetoric.” Knight said in a prepared statement. “As an 18-year veteran of the LAPD and active member of the Law Enforcement Task Force, I know there are things our officers on the ground know that lawmakers in Washington just can’t understand without being there. Today’s conversations were very productive and I look forward to using this input as I craft legislation to address this urgent challenge. We can no longer play the political blame-game as these tragedies continue to unfold.”

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]