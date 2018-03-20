Santa Clarita begins demolition for new Community Center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita City Council began demolition for the new Canyon Country Community Center on Tuesday, taking sledgehammers to the wall of the stone-block building that sits there.

Mayor Laurene Weste started the bash the with a speech telling the history of the project and the future that is to come with the community center.

“It’s a historical moment for Canyon Country,” Weste said in an interview.

The community center is part of the city’s 2020 vision plan that outlines numerous projects to be completed by 2020. Completion of community center is scheduled to be completed by 2020, according to Weste.

Once completed, the center will expand on programs the current center already offers. The LEAP after school program, the iTeens program, birthday parties and other recreational activities for all ages will continue at the new center.

The new center will also accommodate new spaces for a computer lab, sports and workshops.The new center will also have an outdoor theatre for the community to use, according to Weste.

“This is a place that Canyon Country can call home,” Weste said. “Canyon Country shared their vision their hopes and their dreams and we put it into a full-fledged 9-acre build site.”