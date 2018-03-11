Santa Clarita Comic Book and Toy Expo held at College of the Canyons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic books covered the walls, tables and stands at the Santa Clarita Comic Book and Toy Expo on Sunday afternoon at College of the Canyons.

Families and friends filed through the doors to get the chance to shop for comic books, as well as enjoy family-friendly activities.

“The Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Expo was created to provide locals the opportunity to be a part of a comic and toy expo,” said Lisa Simonian, a promoter for the event, “to interact with artists who are well known in the industry, those who are fan artists and those who are up and coming, as well as comic and toy vendors.”

With almost 60 vendors, attendees were able to shop through a wide variety of comics and toys, some being rare collectibles, while enjoying comic themed music.

Children were able to do hands on activities, ranging from legos to magnet making.

“It’s a family-fun event — we have free activities for kids and those who are young at heart,” said Simonian. “It’s really an event, not just come to shop, but really an event and things to do through the day. It’s been nice to see families having a good time, older, younger people who just love this stuff to come in and have a good time with it.”

The Santa Clarita Comic Book and Toy Expo happens twice a year, once in March and then again in October.