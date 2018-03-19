Santa Clarita, Sheriff promote #9pmRoutine to cut down on theft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to cut down on what Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials call “crimes of opportunity,” the Santa Clarita and the Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to promote the hashtag #9pmRoutine.

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the City of Santa Clarita is joining other public safety agencies across the country to promote the “#9pmRoutine,” a social media campaign to raise awareness and promote safer habits among residents to prevent unnecessary thefts from vehicles, as well as homes.

Since incorporation, one of the city’s top priorities has been the safety of residents, according to city officials.

However, with a recent rise in theft-related crimes, both the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the city of Santa Clarita are using their social media accounts to spread messages with the hashtag #9PMRoutine to remind residents to take crime preventative measures every night at 9 p.m., before they go to bed.

Residents are encouraged to set a nightly alarm on their smart phone, watch or other device to remind them to do the following:

Remove valuables (electronic devices, wallets, etc.) from your vehicle. Ensure that vehicle doors and trunks are locked. Check that all house and property exterior doors and garage are locked. Turn on exterior lights.

“These are simple things the community can do, before they go to bed, to partner with us to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of crime,” says Capt. Robert Lewis from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

To join the 9 p.m. routine and help spread the word to your community, show your 9 p.m. Routine with the hashtag #9PMRoutine and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the City of Santa Clarita social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.