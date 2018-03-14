Santa Clarita students join national school safety movement (VIDEO)

By Signal Staff

Valencia High School students march to Santa Clarita City Hall to raise awareness about lives lost as a result of school shootings on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

Students from through the Santa Clarita Valley joined in a national movement Wednesday to address gun violence in the United States.

The day’s activities began at 10:17 a.m., when the students left their classrooms 17 minutes after the hour to honor the 17 lives lost in the recent shooting at Parkland, Fla.

LIVE: Valencia High students stage speakout

Valencia High students are staging a speakout in response to a national movement to draw attention to school safety. No walkout is planned at the school. Reporter Austin Dave is live on campus.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Valencia High students left campus around lunchtime to protest on a march to City Hall, which they began near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Newhall Ranch roads.

BREAKING: Valencia High students walk out of school in protest

BREAKING: Valencia High students have walked out of school to bring awareness to school safety, gun violence and more issues about their futures. Reporter Austin Dave is live near Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road as they march to Santa Clarita city hall.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

The group of Valencia High students also marched from their high school to Santa Clarita City Hall, where they were met by Santa Clarita Councilman Cameron Smyth and city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan.

Valencia High students march to Santa Clarita City Hall

LIVE: Valencia High School students have walked out of school and marched to Santa Clarita City Hall. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Valencia High School students march to Santa Clarita City Hall to raise awareness about lives lost as a result of school shootings on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
Valencia High School students march to Santa Clarita City Hall to raise awareness about lives lost as a result of school shootings on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
Valencia High School students march to Santa Clarita City Hall to raise awareness about lives lost as a result of school shootings on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
A Valencia High School student signs a banner designed to honor lives lost as a result of school shootings during a ceremony on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
Two Valencia High School students hold signs during a ceremony on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
Two Valencia High School students reflect on lives lost as a result of school shootings during a ceremony on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
A Valencia High School student speaks to a crowd of peers during a ceremony on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth speaks to Valencia High student Kuno Gutierrez outside of City Hall on Wednesday March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
A Valencia High School student speaks outside of Santa Clarita City Hall on Wednesday March 14, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal
CalArts student and President of the Black Arts Collective Alexandra Mitchell and CalArts President Ravi Rajan speak to students, faculty and staff in front of the school’s campus during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Christina Cox/The Signal
From left to right, CalArts President Ravi Rajan and CalArts student and President of the Black Arts Collective Alexandra Mitchell speak to students, faculty and staff in front of the school’s campus during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Christina Cox/The Signal
CalArts student listen as CalArts President Ravi Rajan speaks to students, faculty and staff in front of the school’s campus during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Christina Cox/The Signal
CalArts student and President of the Black Arts Collective Alexandra Mitchell and CalArts President Ravi Rajan speak to students, faculty and staff in front of the school’s campus during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Christina Cox/The Signal
CalArts student and President of the Black Arts Collective Alexandra Mitchell and CalArts President Ravi Rajan speak to students, faculty and staff in front of the school’s campus during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Christina Cox/The Signal
CalArts Student Trustee Abigail Salling speaks to students, faculty and staff the school’s Main Gallery before the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Christina Cox/The Signal
From left to right, CalArts students Eloy Neira and Krystle Tugadi hold up a “We The People” flag in front of the CalArts campus after the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Photo by Rafael Hernandez, Courtesy of CalArts
CalArts student and President of the Black Arts Collective Alexandra Mitchell and CalArts President Ravi Rajan speak to students, faculty and staff in front of the school’s campus during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Photo by Rafael Hernandez, Courtesy of CalArts

About the author

Signal Staff

Signal Staff


About the author

Signal Staff

