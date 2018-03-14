Santa Clarita students join national school safety movement (VIDEO)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Students from through the Santa Clarita Valley joined in a national movement Wednesday to address gun violence in the United States.

The day’s activities began at 10:17 a.m., when the students left their classrooms 17 minutes after the hour to honor the 17 lives lost in the recent shooting at Parkland, Fla.

LIVE: Valencia High students stage speakout Valencia High students are staging a speakout in response to a national movement to draw attention to school safety. No walkout is planned at the school. Reporter Austin Dave is live on campus. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Valencia High students left campus around lunchtime to protest on a march to City Hall, which they began near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Newhall Ranch roads.

BREAKING: Valencia High students walk out of school in protest BREAKING: Valencia High students have walked out of school to bring awareness to school safety, gun violence and more issues about their futures. Reporter Austin Dave is live near Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road as they march to Santa Clarita city hall. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

The group of Valencia High students also marched from their high school to Santa Clarita City Hall, where they were met by Santa Clarita Councilman Cameron Smyth and city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan.