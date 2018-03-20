Saugus district to add new TOSA role

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

TOSA (Teachers on Special Assignment) English Language Development teacher Christina Marinelli, left, speaks to a class of teachers at the Saugus Union School District office in Valencia on Feb. 17, 2017. Dan Watson/The Signal

Focused on supporting teachers and integrating new instructional methods in the classroom, the Saugus Union School District’s Teachers on Special Assignment (TOSA) work with all 15 school sites to improve student achievement across the district.

“What our teachers see is that those Teachers on Assignment are the go-to for whatever they’re working on,” Saugus district Superintendent Joan Lucid told The Signal in 2017. “It’s providing structure for what I think is meeting our vision of academic and personal success for our children.”

All of the TOSAs are former Saugus district teachers and work with students, teachers and administrators to develop lesson plans, support classroom instruction, integrate new ways of learning and form a more equitable district.

By attending conferences and professional development events, each TOSA becomes a specialist in one area of study and acts as an expert resource for classroom teachers.

All of the stakeholder feedback we have received indicates our TOSA programs are successful and have become an important resource for our classroom teachers and our students,” Governing Board President Chris Trunkey said.

Currently, the Saugus district has six TOSAs who work in arts and music, education technology, physical education and English Language Development. These six individuals are now completing their two-year assignment as a district TOSA.

This year, the district plans to open applications for the current TOSA positions—art and music, education technology, physical education and ELD—as well as a new TOSA position: independent home study/mathematics.

The district employee in charge of the home study program recently resigned,” Trunkey said. “We are expanding this position to include part-time district-wide mathematics support to improve student achievement.”

Under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, the IHS/mathematics TOSA would be an expertise in two different areas as he or she provides support for the IHS program as well as instructional support at all 15 school sites.

Within the math TOSA role, the individual would provide ongoing professional development in math, model math lessons for teachers, assist with lesson planning for students of all grade levels and provide daily math lessons for students at various sites on a rotational basis.

In the IHS TOSA role, the individual would ensure students are receiving “quality education in home setting and meeting California State Home Schooling requirements.”

The TOSA would also provide parent and teaching training, create grade-level instructional plans, hold weekly meetings for instruction and monitoring, maintain records of students’ assignments and grades, organize contracts and provide community resources to families.

Similarly, the other TOSAs are experts in their fields and provide instruction to students and professional development to teachers each week.

The art and music TOSA leads daily music and art lessons with students on a rotational basis, provides assistance and coaching on art integration in the classroom, develops lesson plans and helps implement the California Visual and Performing Arts Content Standards

The education technology TOSA mainly works with teachers and district staff to help integrate technology in the classroom, demonstrate lesson plans at various grade levels, lead staff development and answer technical and informational requests.

The physical education TOSA models P.E. lessons for teachers, supports implementing P.E. instruction based on the California Content Standards and the SPARK curriculum and tracks the requirement that each student receives 200 minutes of PE instruction every 10 instructional days.

And the English Language Development TOSA helps increase English learners’ proficiency through reading, writing, listening and speaking, provides demonstrations at each grade level for the ELD curriculum, models lessons for teachers and ensures that students receive 30 minutes of ELD instruction each day.

All of the TOSA job descriptions for the various specialist roles are expected to be reviewed by the Saugus Governing Board during its meeting Tuesday.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

TOSA (Teachers on Special Assignment) English Language Development teacher Christina Marinelli, left, speaks to a class of teachers at the Saugus Union School District office in Valencia on Feb. 17, 2017. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus district to add new TOSA role

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

Focused on supporting teachers and integrating new instructional methods in the classroom, the Saugus Union School District’s Teachers on Special Assignment (TOSA) work with all 15 school sites to improve student achievement across the district.

“What our teachers see is that those Teachers on Assignment are the go-to for whatever they’re working on,” Saugus district Superintendent Joan Lucid told The Signal in 2017. “It’s providing structure for what I think is meeting our vision of academic and personal success for our children.”

All of the TOSAs are former Saugus district teachers and work with students, teachers and administrators to develop lesson plans, support classroom instruction, integrate new ways of learning and form a more equitable district.

By attending conferences and professional development events, each TOSA becomes a specialist in one area of study and acts as an expert resource for classroom teachers.

All of the stakeholder feedback we have received indicates our TOSA programs are successful and have become an important resource for our classroom teachers and our students,” Governing Board President Chris Trunkey said.

Currently, the Saugus district has six TOSAs who work in arts and music, education technology, physical education and English Language Development. These six individuals are now completing their two-year assignment as a district TOSA.

This year, the district plans to open applications for the current TOSA positions—art and music, education technology, physical education and ELD—as well as a new TOSA position: independent home study/mathematics.

The district employee in charge of the home study program recently resigned,” Trunkey said. “We are expanding this position to include part-time district-wide mathematics support to improve student achievement.”

Under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, the IHS/mathematics TOSA would be an expertise in two different areas as he or she provides support for the IHS program as well as instructional support at all 15 school sites.

Within the math TOSA role, the individual would provide ongoing professional development in math, model math lessons for teachers, assist with lesson planning for students of all grade levels and provide daily math lessons for students at various sites on a rotational basis.

In the IHS TOSA role, the individual would ensure students are receiving “quality education in home setting and meeting California State Home Schooling requirements.”

The TOSA would also provide parent and teaching training, create grade-level instructional plans, hold weekly meetings for instruction and monitoring, maintain records of students’ assignments and grades, organize contracts and provide community resources to families.

Similarly, the other TOSAs are experts in their fields and provide instruction to students and professional development to teachers each week.

The art and music TOSA leads daily music and art lessons with students on a rotational basis, provides assistance and coaching on art integration in the classroom, develops lesson plans and helps implement the California Visual and Performing Arts Content Standards

The education technology TOSA mainly works with teachers and district staff to help integrate technology in the classroom, demonstrate lesson plans at various grade levels, lead staff development and answer technical and informational requests.

The physical education TOSA models P.E. lessons for teachers, supports implementing P.E. instruction based on the California Content Standards and the SPARK curriculum and tracks the requirement that each student receives 200 minutes of PE instruction every 10 instructional days.

And the English Language Development TOSA helps increase English learners’ proficiency through reading, writing, listening and speaking, provides demonstrations at each grade level for the ELD curriculum, models lessons for teachers and ensures that students receive 30 minutes of ELD instruction each day.

All of the TOSA job descriptions for the various specialist roles are expected to be reviewed by the Saugus Governing Board during its meeting Tuesday.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
20
Tue
6:00 pm 6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Coo... @ Wolf Creek Brewery
6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Coo... @ Wolf Creek Brewery
Mar 20 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off @ Wolf Creek Brewery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
40 chili’s to taste, photo booth, silent & live auction, kids area, live band, DJ, craft beers, wine, for $25 admission. Jersey Mikes and Sweet Beam Ice Cream will be available for purchase. VIP tickets[...]
Mar
21
Wed
7:00 am Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Mar 21 @ 7:00 am – 7:30 pm
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Blood Drive To schedule your life-saving appointment: visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: HenryMayo Or call 1-800-Red Cross -Refreshments and Snacks will be provided -Photo I.D. required Henry Mayo Center, Education[...]
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 21 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]