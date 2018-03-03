SCCS boys hoops wins CIF-SS Division 5AAA title over La Puente

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 10 hours ago

The Santa Clarita Christian School boys basketball team celebrates after winning the CIF-SS Division 5AAA championship with a 66-27 win over La Puente on Saturday at Colony High School. Photo courtesy Darcy Brown.

ONTARIO — The Santa Clarita Christian School had muted much of the shock value heading into its second-ever trip to a CIF-Southern Section championship for boys basketball.

That’s what three postseason wins by an average of 40-plus points will do.

Very rarely do teams find themselves in a spot similar to the Cardinals, where their talent level exceeds nearly every other squad in their division by a considerable margin.

But almost just as rarely do teams live up to the sometimes-lofty expectations bestowed upon them.

That’s exactly what SCCS did Saturday afternoon at Colony High School.

The Cardinals ran away with a 66-27 victory over La Puente to win the CIF-SS Division 5AAA title, securing the school’s first Southern Section boys basketball title.

It was the eighth CIF-SS title in school history and the fourth team title. 

“They’re a special group — I’ve told them that since Day 1,” said SCCS coach James Mosley, who’s coached the team since 2003. “They showed what this team is about, with how they’ve carried themselves.”

The CIF-SS title may have just been an appetizer for the Cardinals, though. They’ll enter the CIF State Division 5 tournament, which begins Wednesday, where they’ll again be contenders to meet towering expectations.

“It means a lot,” said senior Jordan Starr, who transferred in from Village Christian, along with his brother Caden Starr, prior to this season. “We faced a lot of tough competition to start the season, a lot of tough losses, but we really came together down the stretch and took care of it.”

The Cardinals put to bed any chances of an upset shortly after tip-off. They jumped out to a 13-0 lead and didn’t allow La Puente to score until nearly halfway through the first quarter.

At the half, they led 36-11.

“I would say the biggest thing today was defense,” said Kaleb Lowery, who had 15 points, 12 rebounds and led the team with four assists. “Coach (Mosley) really pressed down on that and that’s what got us out to the big lead.”

Noah Veluzat led the Cards with 19 points and. The two connected on an alley-oop, finished off by Lowery with a one-handed dunk, to give the team a 53-13 lead with 2:47 to play in the third quarter. 

“We had our low points (in the season),” said Veluzat. “But we stuck together and kept working hard every day in practice and now we’re here.”

Ralphie Macias, who had 28 points in La Puente’s semifinal win, was held to a team-high nine points and went 4 of 19 from the field. The Warriors as a team shot 2 of 14 from behind the arc.

“I felt like we could really be great defensively today,” Mosley said. “I felt all week that we wouldn’t lose as long as we were aggressive on that side of the ball.”

MORE: SCCS heading to second-ever CIF-SS final after win over Bloomington

Justin Collins was third on the Cardinals with 11 points. Jordan Starr finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists. Caden Starr matched Lowery with 12 rebounds to go with six points.

It marked the third career CIF section title for Jordan Starr. He won two San Diego Section titles while playing for Foothills Christian alongside current Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Leaf.  

“It feels better this time because I was able to be the leader,” Starr said. “I wasn’t a role player this time. It was fun being a leader and in control.”

The Cardinals were also able to get some floor-time for T.J. Lowery in the win. The senior, who transferred to SCCS with brother Kaleb Lowery from Foothills Christian prior to this season, played only a handful of minutes following a procedure to remove a bone cyst in his knee. T.J. Lowery played the final four minutes of the game and was  0 of 3 from the field.

“He’s had a tough year but he’s served our team so well and has always been there,” Mosley said. “ … It’s so easy to root for him.”

The Santa Clarita Christian School boys basketball team poses around its plaque for winning the CIF-SS Division 5AAA title Saturday at Colony High School. Photo courtesy Darcy Brown.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

The Santa Clarita Christian School boys basketball team celebrates after winning the CIF-SS Division 5AAA championship with a 66-27 win over La Puente on Saturday at Colony High School. Photo courtesy Darcy Brown.

SCCS boys hoops wins CIF-SS Division 5AAA title over La Puente

10 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

ONTARIO — The Santa Clarita Christian School had muted much of the shock value heading into its second-ever trip to a CIF-Southern Section championship for boys basketball.

That’s what three postseason wins by an average of 40-plus points will do.

Very rarely do teams find themselves in a spot similar to the Cardinals, where their talent level exceeds nearly every other squad in their division by a considerable margin.

But almost just as rarely do teams live up to the sometimes-lofty expectations bestowed upon them.

That’s exactly what SCCS did Saturday afternoon at Colony High School.

The Cardinals ran away with a 66-27 victory over La Puente to win the CIF-SS Division 5AAA title, securing the school’s first Southern Section boys basketball title.

It was the eighth CIF-SS title in school history and the fourth team title. 

“They’re a special group — I’ve told them that since Day 1,” said SCCS coach James Mosley, who’s coached the team since 2003. “They showed what this team is about, with how they’ve carried themselves.”

The CIF-SS title may have just been an appetizer for the Cardinals, though. They’ll enter the CIF State Division 5 tournament, which begins Wednesday, where they’ll again be contenders to meet towering expectations.

“It means a lot,” said senior Jordan Starr, who transferred in from Village Christian, along with his brother Caden Starr, prior to this season. “We faced a lot of tough competition to start the season, a lot of tough losses, but we really came together down the stretch and took care of it.”

The Cardinals put to bed any chances of an upset shortly after tip-off. They jumped out to a 13-0 lead and didn’t allow La Puente to score until nearly halfway through the first quarter.

At the half, they led 36-11.

“I would say the biggest thing today was defense,” said Kaleb Lowery, who had 15 points, 12 rebounds and led the team with four assists. “Coach (Mosley) really pressed down on that and that’s what got us out to the big lead.”

Noah Veluzat led the Cards with 19 points and. The two connected on an alley-oop, finished off by Lowery with a one-handed dunk, to give the team a 53-13 lead with 2:47 to play in the third quarter. 

“We had our low points (in the season),” said Veluzat. “But we stuck together and kept working hard every day in practice and now we’re here.”

Ralphie Macias, who had 28 points in La Puente’s semifinal win, was held to a team-high nine points and went 4 of 19 from the field. The Warriors as a team shot 2 of 14 from behind the arc.

“I felt like we could really be great defensively today,” Mosley said. “I felt all week that we wouldn’t lose as long as we were aggressive on that side of the ball.”

MORE: SCCS heading to second-ever CIF-SS final after win over Bloomington

Justin Collins was third on the Cardinals with 11 points. Jordan Starr finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists. Caden Starr matched Lowery with 12 rebounds to go with six points.

It marked the third career CIF section title for Jordan Starr. He won two San Diego Section titles while playing for Foothills Christian alongside current Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Leaf.  

“It feels better this time because I was able to be the leader,” Starr said. “I wasn’t a role player this time. It was fun being a leader and in control.”

The Cardinals were also able to get some floor-time for T.J. Lowery in the win. The senior, who transferred to SCCS with brother Kaleb Lowery from Foothills Christian prior to this season, played only a handful of minutes following a procedure to remove a bone cyst in his knee. T.J. Lowery played the final four minutes of the game and was  0 of 3 from the field.

“He’s had a tough year but he’s served our team so well and has always been there,” Mosley said. “ … It’s so easy to root for him.”

The Santa Clarita Christian School boys basketball team poses around its plaque for winning the CIF-SS Division 5AAA title Saturday at Colony High School. Photo courtesy Darcy Brown.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]