SCV Earth Arbor Day competition asks community to submit their best ‘cArt aRt’

Santa Clarita city council is inviting community members to join the 2018 Earth Arbor Day “cArt aRt” competition.

The competition asks participants to “take an ordinary trash can and change it into a work of art.”

Those who wish to join must complete an entry form and submit it to the city by Apr 13 to receive a free recycling cart from Waste Management to participate in the contest. Residents will have to provide their own materials to be used on the art project, with the exception being the bin.

Carts will be presented at the City’s Earth Arbor day event in Central Park, and will be on display at the Environmental Services booth after being presented.

Winners will be announced the week following the festival and receive cash prizes. Carts will be judged by city staff from the Arts and Events and Environmental Services divisions in the following categories: Grand Prize, $200, Most Creative, $100, Best Local Flair, $100 dollars and Best Green Theme, $100 dollars. Attendees will also be able to vote on their favorite and the fan favorite will win $50 dollars.

For additional information about the cArt aRT competition, including the steps necessary for contest entry, visit GreenSantaClarita.com or contact Laura Jardine with the City of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services Division at (661) 255-4376 or ljardine@santa-clarita.com.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a press release provided by the Communications division of the city of Santa Clarita.