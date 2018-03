0 SHARES Share Tweet

For seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley who want to re-enter the workforce, now is the time.

The SCV Senior Center is holding their first “Job Club” meeting this wednesday, Mar. 28 from 10-11 a.m.

Participants will be able to explore opportunities and discuss the job market as well as go over the things needed to re-enter the workplace.

The event will be taking place at 22900 Market Street, in Room A1 and A2.