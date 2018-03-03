SCV Water Agency offers gardening classes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In preparation for spring, SCV Water is now offering two free classes in March, on gardening and landscaping.

The first class is March 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., covering the “Top 30 Plants for the SCV.”

The second class will help participants “learn how to create your own landscape design and develop a working budget for your project, including plants, hardscape and labor,” according to an SCV Water Agency news release.

That class is scheduled for March 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information or to register, call 661-513-1230 or visit www.yourSCVwater.com

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release from SCV Water.