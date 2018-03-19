Senior Center to hold cyber security workshop

By Skylar Barti

Today’s society has become increasingly connected to the internet — it provides a new ways to access information, but also ways for criminals to steal it.

With this in mind, the Santa Clarita valley Senior Center is hosting a workshop on cyber security and how to protect devices connected to the internet.

Bob Gostischa, an IT security expert, is scheduled to talk about the dangers of the cyber world like using Wi-Fi at an unsecure location and sharing files with others, according to a news release from the Senior center.

“We jumped on it to have this security expert come speak to us,” said Robin Clough a spokesperson for the senior center. “It’s sp pertinent right now, we don’t know what to do about this issue.”

The workshop is open to the whole community.

The event is scheduled Wednesday Mar 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. at SCV Senior Center located at 22900 Market St. Newhall.

For more information you can call (661) 259-9444.

Cyber Security Tips from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office: 

 

View All Posts
Add Comment
  • Before discarding a computer, get rid of all personal information it stores. Use a program to overwrite the entire hard drive.
  • Before disposing of a mobile phone or similar device, check the owner’s manual, the service provider’s website or the device manufacturer’s website for information on how to delete information permanently and save or transfer information to a new device.
  • Use strong passwords with your laptop, credit card, bank and other accounts. Do not share the passwords.
  • Do not post too much personal information on social media websites. Never post your full name, Social Security number, address, phone number or account numbers on publicly accessible sites.

 

View All Posts
