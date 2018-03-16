Simi Valley overpowers Valencia girls lacrosse

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

Valencia's Katarina von Mecklenburg (18) drives the ball towards the opposing goal during a home game against Simi Valley on Friday, March 16, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Heading into Friday night’s game against Simi Valley, the Valencia girls lacrosse team re-evaluated what they considered to be a “win.”

The Vikings had just picked up a victory over St. Monica, but still weren’t happy with the result.

“We went to the locker room and just talked about the whole game and we were saying we won that game, but we weren’t playing as a team,” said Shelby Lewis.

“So we really had to think back to what actually was winning; playing well as a team, communicating as a team, not getting mad at each other when we were messing up.”

Even though Pioneers picked up an 11-7 win over Valencia, the Vikes’ ability to play more fluidly made the loss a little easier to swallow.

Valencia’s Shelby Lewis (31) gets ready to shoot the ball on goal during a home game against Simi Valley on Friday, March 16, 2018. Lewis scored a goal on the play. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Valencia came out firing in the first half, scoring three goals in the initial 90 seconds. Katherine Lin, Katarina von Mecklenburg and Lewis each picked up a goal apiece.

Von Mecklenburg added another near the eight-minute mark and Lewis netted one with 38.6 seconds remaining in the half to keep the game tied at 5-5.

“The girls played an amazing game,” said coach Cynthia Hasseman. “They played as a team and that’s what I expect out of them and that’s what they did. They pulled it off.”

Simi Valley took a 6-5 lead heading into halftime, however, scoring with one second left on the clock.

Valencia scored twice more on the other side of the break – including a goal from Lewis, who was in her first game as a midfielder, for a hat trick.

“I was really nervous at the start,” Lewis said. “I just trusted myself, made sure I knew what I was doing … made sure I was calm. One thing that sucks when you are in lacrosse, if you’re not calm, your hands shake. When your hands shake, you can’t catch anything.”

The Pioneers piled on four goals in a span of six minutes, however, to secure the win.

“Defensively, they have a couple of strong plays that it took a few times for my girls to pick up on,” Hasseman said. “They did adapt to it very well and I really don’t know that they could’ve done any better.”

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Valencia's Katarina von Mecklenburg (18) drives the ball towards the opposing goal during a home game against Simi Valley on Friday, March 16, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Simi Valley overpowers Valencia girls lacrosse

1 min ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

Heading into Friday night’s game against Simi Valley, the Valencia girls lacrosse team re-evaluated what they considered to be a “win.”

The Vikings had just picked up a victory over St. Monica, but still weren’t happy with the result.

“We went to the locker room and just talked about the whole game and we were saying we won that game, but we weren’t playing as a team,” said Shelby Lewis.

“So we really had to think back to what actually was winning; playing well as a team, communicating as a team, not getting mad at each other when we were messing up.”

Even though Pioneers picked up an 11-7 win over Valencia, the Vikes’ ability to play more fluidly made the loss a little easier to swallow.

Valencia’s Shelby Lewis (31) gets ready to shoot the ball on goal during a home game against Simi Valley on Friday, March 16, 2018. Lewis scored a goal on the play. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Valencia came out firing in the first half, scoring three goals in the initial 90 seconds. Katherine Lin, Katarina von Mecklenburg and Lewis each picked up a goal apiece.

Von Mecklenburg added another near the eight-minute mark and Lewis netted one with 38.6 seconds remaining in the half to keep the game tied at 5-5.

“The girls played an amazing game,” said coach Cynthia Hasseman. “They played as a team and that’s what I expect out of them and that’s what they did. They pulled it off.”

Simi Valley took a 6-5 lead heading into halftime, however, scoring with one second left on the clock.

Valencia scored twice more on the other side of the break – including a goal from Lewis, who was in her first game as a midfielder, for a hat trick.

“I was really nervous at the start,” Lewis said. “I just trusted myself, made sure I knew what I was doing … made sure I was calm. One thing that sucks when you are in lacrosse, if you’re not calm, your hands shake. When your hands shake, you can’t catch anything.”

The Pioneers piled on four goals in a span of six minutes, however, to secure the win.

“Defensively, they have a couple of strong plays that it took a few times for my girls to pick up on,” Hasseman said. “They did adapt to it very well and I really don’t know that they could’ve done any better.”

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
17
Sat
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 17 – Mar 18 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
7:00 am 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
Mar 17 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
38th Annual St. Patrick's Day 5K @ Mentryville | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
On March 17, 2018, the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the thirty-eighth Saint Patrick’s Day 5K race at the historic oil drilling town of Mentryville in Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles county. Located at the base[...]