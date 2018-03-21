How to stay safe during major storms

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 hour ago

The City of Santa Clarita ten-wheeler with a plow removes debris and water off of Placerita Canyon Road near Sierra Highway on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The season’s largest storm is causing local officials to remind residents of tips and tricks to stay safe at home and on the road in the Santa Clarita Valley

Flooding

During the storm, particularly at risk areas include the Rye Fire and Sand Fire burn areas, which could experience flash floods, mudflows and debris flows. However, the rain could also cause flooding along urban streets and rockslides along canyon roads.

A mudslide and flood hazard map from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works indicates that small stretches of land throughout the SCV could be at high risk of flooding.

The rain could also impact flood control channels, arroyos and other low-lying areas and fill them with fast-moving water, creating a life-threatening danger. If this occurs, residents are advised not to walk through flowing water.

“Drowning is the leading cause of flood deaths, mostly during flash floods,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said. “Currents can be deceptive; six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet.”

A sheriff’s vehicle passes by a flooded sign along Sand Canyon Road on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Sandbags

Sandbags play a critical role in defending homes against potential flooding and mud and debris storms, according to officials.

A total of 15 fire stations across the Santa Clarita Valley are offering free sandbags to residents, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works. The full list of locations and offerings can be found at: dpw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags.

Residents are encouraged to call the stations in advance to check the availability of both sandbags and sand at each location.

Driving

Fast-moving water and flooded streets could also cause danger for drivers by sweeping cars off of the roadway or trapping drivers in their vehicles.

“Avoid driving through pooled areas,” Los Angeles County said. “Standing water is often deeper than it looks and can conceal tire-damaging debris or make your car inoperable.”

If drivers do become stranded in their cars, they are advised to stay inside until help arrives. If water around their cars continues to rise, they should move to the roof of their vehicles and wait for emergency assistance.

While driving in the rain, the California Highway Patrol encourages residents to drive with their headlights on, leave extra distance between vehicles, carry supplies in their cars and apply brakes more slowly.

If a car starts to hydroplane, drivers should ease off the accelerator and steer straight until they regain control.

A car drives through deep water on Placerita Canyon Road near The Master’s University on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Electricity

Storms can also bring a danger for downed wires and power lines in backyards and on streets.

Downed trees and mudslides can damage electrical lines, and puddles on cement or grass can carry electricity if a wire is down. If residents see downed power lines, they should stay away and call 911.

Southern California Edison also recommends that residents have a battery-operated radio and flashlight to use during power outages.

Important Numbers for SCV Residents:

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

The City of Santa Clarita ten-wheeler with a plow removes debris and water off of Placerita Canyon Road near Sierra Highway on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

How to stay safe during major storms

1 hour ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

The season’s largest storm is causing local officials to remind residents of tips and tricks to stay safe at home and on the road in the Santa Clarita Valley

Flooding

During the storm, particularly at risk areas include the Rye Fire and Sand Fire burn areas, which could experience flash floods, mudflows and debris flows. However, the rain could also cause flooding along urban streets and rockslides along canyon roads.

A mudslide and flood hazard map from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works indicates that small stretches of land throughout the SCV could be at high risk of flooding.

The rain could also impact flood control channels, arroyos and other low-lying areas and fill them with fast-moving water, creating a life-threatening danger. If this occurs, residents are advised not to walk through flowing water.

“Drowning is the leading cause of flood deaths, mostly during flash floods,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said. “Currents can be deceptive; six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet.”

A sheriff’s vehicle passes by a flooded sign along Sand Canyon Road on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Sandbags

Sandbags play a critical role in defending homes against potential flooding and mud and debris storms, according to officials.

A total of 15 fire stations across the Santa Clarita Valley are offering free sandbags to residents, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works. The full list of locations and offerings can be found at: dpw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags.

Residents are encouraged to call the stations in advance to check the availability of both sandbags and sand at each location.

Driving

Fast-moving water and flooded streets could also cause danger for drivers by sweeping cars off of the roadway or trapping drivers in their vehicles.

“Avoid driving through pooled areas,” Los Angeles County said. “Standing water is often deeper than it looks and can conceal tire-damaging debris or make your car inoperable.”

If drivers do become stranded in their cars, they are advised to stay inside until help arrives. If water around their cars continues to rise, they should move to the roof of their vehicles and wait for emergency assistance.

While driving in the rain, the California Highway Patrol encourages residents to drive with their headlights on, leave extra distance between vehicles, carry supplies in their cars and apply brakes more slowly.

If a car starts to hydroplane, drivers should ease off the accelerator and steer straight until they regain control.

A car drives through deep water on Placerita Canyon Road near The Master’s University on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Electricity

Storms can also bring a danger for downed wires and power lines in backyards and on streets.

Downed trees and mudslides can damage electrical lines, and puddles on cement or grass can carry electricity if a wire is down. If residents see downed power lines, they should stay away and call 911.

Southern California Edison also recommends that residents have a battery-operated radio and flashlight to use during power outages.

Important Numbers for SCV Residents:

  • Emergency alerts: text SCEMERGENCY to 888-777
  • Public downed trees (not private property): 661-290-2222
  • Public storm drain backup: 661-286-4098
  • Flooded streets/debris/tra­ffic signals: 661-294-2520
  • Private Property Mudslide/Erosion Engineering Permit Hotline: 661-286-4060
  • Southern California Edison (power outages): 800-611-1911
  • Southern California Gas Company: 800-427-2200
  • Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station: 661-255-1121

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
21
Wed
7:00 am Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Mar 21 @ 7:00 am – 7:30 pm
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Blood Drive To schedule your life-saving appointment: visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: HenryMayo Or call 1-800-Red Cross -Refreshments and Snacks will be provided -Photo I.D. required Henry Mayo Center, Education[...]
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 21 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Mar
22
Thu
9:00 am Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Mar 22 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Waste Management Hosting Hiring Event for Drivers and Technicians in Santa Clarita Applicants Encouraged to Apply in Advance WHAT: Waste Management to host National Career Day hiring event in Santa Clarita welcoming interested and qualified[...]