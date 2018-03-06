Suspected burglary hits two Canyon Country restaurants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies are investigating early morning burglaries at two Canyon Country restaurants Tuesday.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, the glass door of both Brother’s Burgers and China Wok on Soledad Canyon Road at Reuther Avenue were smashed.

David Espitia, owner of Brother’s Burgers, was called at 1:50 a.m. by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, he said.

“Somebody tried to break in,” he told The Signal, noting he is still open for business.

If the vandal stole something from his restaurant, Espitia said he is still trying to find out what it was.

“It was just some weirdo who came in looking for something,” he said, “when he didn’t find what he was looking for he left.”

The vandal apparently did the same thing at China Wok, next Brother’s Burgers.

Deputies are still trying to piece together what happened, a sergeant told The Signal on Tuesday morning.

