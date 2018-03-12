Three arrested for allegedly robbing people they know

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Three men face several robbery charges after allegedly having stolen items, such as cell phones, from acquaintances over the course of about a month.

The three suspects were arrested at gunpoint on suspicion of robbery in Castaic shortly before midnight, March 5.

“These were three separate incidents in which the victims were acquaintances, or somewhat known to the suspects,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said describing the robberies.

“During some kind of meeting, the suspects were robbed and, in one case, attempted to be robbed, of cell phones and minor items,” he said.

One of the “meetings” happened in a parking lot on March 5 about 8:30 p.m. when three suspects tried to rob a victim near the mall and a fight ensued.

Investigators identified a vehicle used in the commission of the robbery and traced it to a home on the 30000 block of Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.

Deputies responded and maintained a visual of several people inside the target location.

Hugo Guiterrezmora, 21, of Newhall, and Reymundo Guiterrezmora, 20, of Castaic, were each arrested on suspicion of seven felony counts including four counts of robbery, one attempted robbery and one assault with a deadly weapon.

James Gary Vega, 22, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on suspicion of four felony counts including two robberies, one attempted robbery and one assault with a deadly weapon.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt