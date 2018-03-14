Thrivent Financial hosts ‘wine, wit and wisdom’ at Hoi Polloi on Thursday

Thrivent Financial is kicking off a pilot program for women’s financial education and empowerment at Hoi Polloi’s Santa Clarita tasting room on Thursday.

The idea behind the curriculum is “to create a culture of money talk for women,” according to the event’s organizers.

“I am excited to host these events for many reasons, one of which is to create the space where women can feel safe, empowered and led to their own financial success,” said Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial.

Jeff and Melanie Meyer, who run a Santa Clarita Valley-based Thrivent Financial office, create financial strategies for their clients, covering a range of products from annuities and mutual funds.

However, next week’s event is focused specifically on creating an environment for women to discuss and receive guidance on achieving financial success.

The event promises to forgo traditional, preconceived notions of business in favor of sharing “wine, wit and wisdom,” according to a news release from Thrivent.

The pilot program is starting up at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoi Polloi Winery’s Tasting Room on Main Street in Newhall.

“Wine will be served, laughter encouraged and fun insisted upon,” according to a Thrivent Financial news release.

The event is open to the public.