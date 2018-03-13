Trash truck slams into Saugus home, injures one

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A garbage truck lost control and slammed into a single-story house in Saugus on Tuesday, injuring at least one person, according to fire officials.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a house on Carnegie Avenue, west of Bridges Court, for a “garbage truck into a house,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“One patient was transported to the hospital,” she said.

Firefighters arriving at the scene at 3:16 p.m. reported the truck crashed into the garage of the house.

